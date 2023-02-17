We hope you’re hungry for horror, because there’s a cannibal comedy film coming out this year

An age-old question is finally being answered with an upcoming release: What if Jerry Seinfeld was a cannibal? Cannibal Comedian is promising some jokes with a bite as its first trailer is unveiled.

The upcoming independent horror comedy has showcased its first trailer online, with hopes it’ll drag a distributor into its humorous and horrific orbit. Sean Haitz directs Cannibal Comedian, with it coming from a true skeleton crew and minimal locations. Very much on the smaller end of the scale, Haitz has previously directed indie slashers such as Mangrove Slasher 2 and Big Top Evil.

Cannibal Comedian follows a down-on-his-luck cannibal who wants to return to the normal world following years of living as a recluse. Entering the rural comedy circuit, he quickly struggles to master the art of comedy and must combat his inner cannibalistic urges.

Pink Plaid Productions’ press release highlighted it as a love letter to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with two actors from the Tobe Hooper original signing on for roles in this film. Director Haitz reveals the film is based on his own personal experiences in the stand-up comedy realm, noting the potential for jokes given the jargon of comedians and lingo of slashers lining up.

“I had my hand at stand-up comedy and discovered how brutal that world was. Comics also use phrases like ‘I killed’ or ‘I murdered tonight’ and thought it would be fun if we had a serial maniac who really did kill on and off stage, and so Cannibal Comedian was born!”

Cannibal Comedian is currently searching for a distributor, with it looking like the type of film to end up on Shudder or Screambox before you know it.