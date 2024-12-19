We need to talk about Green Lantern having Lord Farquaad hair in the new ‘Superman’ teaser

The new teaser trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie is, frankly, incredible. It hits all the right notes and sets up the new Superman as an emotionally affecting look at a beloved hero, not a misplaced reimagining of an already great recipe. We suspect you just have one burning question.

What’s up with Green Lantern‘s hairdo?

Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern character appears to have been given the interesting fashion choice of a haircut that looks like Lord Farquaad watched the original Star Trek series and decided he really wanted to look like Spock.

While it is a close approximation to a haircut that this Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, sported in some of his comic book appearances from the 80s, it’s definitely something that many internet citizens will likely feel the director could have left on the cutting room floor, so to speak.

I’m not going to lie; I am actually here for it. Every superhero being too much on the polished side and overly modernized rapidly becomes boring, and Gardner’s character has always been interesting because of who he is and how he reacts to the world around him, not because of how he looks. His bowl cut is a trademark look, and it would be a shame to lose it when that is unnecessary.

Famously antagonistic, Gardner is the type of guy who would love to take a shot at Superman, so watching him march aggressively toward the Man of Steel in the trailer perfectly sets the tone for the type of role he is likely to play in the story, which tends to be a thorn in the side of almost everyone around him, good guys and bad.

Based on the trailer, I am perfectly happy to let the Superman team cook and see what they have in store for us, as they might weave a story that wins us all over. Personally, I never really fell in love with the Synderverse and found the attempted exploration of a man removed from humanity to be a little shallow and undermined by early story choices. I am already finding a bit more heartfelt honesty in Gunn’s project, based on the teaser trailer alone.

Maybe it is age talking, but no actor has yet to top Reeves and his portrayal of both Superman and Clark Kent for me, although we do get small hints that David Corenswet’s Clark will manage to separate himself from his Superman persona in a tangible way. When running through a crowd, he awkwardly tries to move around the uncaring masses despite being a head taller than them, and his gait as he runs is slightly awkward without being goofy, hinting at similar subtle body language that Reeves used to create his version of Clark Kent.

All in all, there are enough signs in the trailer to let us know that Gunn and crew are heading in the right direction, and that includes Gardner’s bowl cut, even if none of us will be running to the barber to emulate it any time soon.

