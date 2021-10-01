Welcome To The Blumhouse: New Images From All Four New Horror Movies!

Blumhouse and Amazon Prime have had a partnership going since 2020, and with big names such as Get Out, The Purge, and Paranormal Activity to its name, their partnership with Amazon is a big deal. Welcome to the Blumhouse is more of an event than a movie, if anything.

Starting October 1st, Blumhouse and Prime will be releasing four brand new horror movies specifically for the streaming service. Bringing together new faces and well-known actors, the movies are fresh and likely to give you the perfect scare for Spooky Season.

Bingo Hell: October 1st

Starting off the horror movies is Bingo Hell, which as seen below, already has an eerie feel to them just from photos. Described as a horror movie with a comedic twist, Bingo Hell follows Lupita who’s angry to find her favorite Bingo Hall has been taken over by a greedy businessman, Mr. Big. After explaining to her fellow senior citizens the effects of gentrification, they vow to face off against Mr. Big, but when her colleagues begin showing up dead, Lupita realizes things are way worse than she initially thought. Finally, we also get to see the poster for the new film, which is a chill giver for sure!

Black as Night: October 1st

As for Black as Night, this is a movie about vampires and finding yourself, with a hint of action sprinkled in. Shawna, the lead character, has just lost her drug-addicted mother to the undead and now she wants to settle the score. Instead though, she and her friends get more than they bargained for when they end up in the middle of a centuries-old turf war between warring vampire groups who each want New Orleans as their home base.

Madres: October 8th

On October 8th, the film Madres will be released next. A Mexican-American couple, Beto and Diana, are living in 1970’s California and have just moved to a small town where Beto got a job managing a farm. Once the family moves in though, it’s not the exciting experience they expected. Instead, Diana finds a talisman and an old box of objects belonging to previous residents. Using her wit, she must uncover the secrets of the farmhouse before it’s too late.

The Manor: October 8th

Also on October 8th, The Manor will be released. Starring Barbara Hershey, The Manor follows an evil force that’s been preying on residents of a nursing home. Judith (Hershey) is sent to live at the nursing home after a stroke, and even though she’s found solace in the people there, she can’t help but feel the presence of something sinister.

From nightmares to visions, Judith knows something is off, and when her colleagues begin to die mysteriously, she’s only proven right. Even with no one believing her, Judith must find the strength to save the nursing home and everyone in it.

Out of the four, which seems like your cup of tea? Each one is different and unique in its own way, but sinister and creepy too. Will you be checking out the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology series?