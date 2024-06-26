We’ll never get a ‘Forrest Gump’ sequel, but Robert Zemeckis’ next movie ‘Here’ comes pretty darn close

The last time we saw Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and screenwriter Eric Roth join forces, cinematic history was made in the form of Forrest Gump, the timeless dramedy that just about everyone, no matter where they are in life, could learn a thing or two from.

Recommended Videos

And now, the illustrious quartet are all coming together to adapt one of the most groundbreaking comics in the history of the medium. No, it’s not Avengers 5 (although, could you imagine?); it’s Here, and by the looks of this first trailer, Oscar voters just might be in for a treat with this one.

For those of you who aren’t in the know, Here is a 2014 graphic novel based on a 1989 Raw comic strip, in which a story is told within the exact same location from the exact same angle over billions and billions of years. In the case of Zemeckis’ adaptation, it looks the whole film is going to one-up 1917 by not only looking like one take, but by having the camera not move throughout the entirety of the film. In other words, it’s precisely the sort of ambitious beeline that a director of Zemeckis’ breed would make, and it could very well pay off come awards season.

So no, it’s not quite the Forrest-and-Jenny long-game that so many Gump stans may have longed for all these years; in fact, it’s far from it. But by all appearances, a similar sort of magic looks to have been caught by the same artists here, and we’ll all get to fall under its spell when Here slides into theaters on Nov. 15.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy