We’re getting new ‘Hocus Pocus’ Funko Pops just in time for Halloween

Almost 20 years since the Sanderson sisters first bewitched audiences, Hocus Pocus is finally getting a sequel this Halloween, with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker all set to return as the witchy trio in a Disney Plus sequel. To celebrate the franchise rising from the grave like Billy Butcherson, Funko has confirmed its releasing a new Hocus Pocus set in its “Movie Moment” range, which restages iconic film scenes in Pop form.

As revealed as part of Funko’s Funkoween event, which previews what the toy company has got coming this October, fans can look forward to a Movie Moment set based on the legendary “I Put A Spell On You” musical number from the original 1993 flick. The set will include Pop figures of Winifred (Midler), Mary (Najimy), and Sarah (Parker) mounted on a black plinth representing a stage, with the latter two posed in front of microphones, just as they do in the movie.

The new Hocus Pocus Pop set is due out this fall, to coincide with the follow-up, but fans can pre-order it now for $39.99 via the link featured in the tweet below:

In addition to the Movie Moment set, Funko also announced a new Hocus Pocus card game called Trick and Wits. The premise of the game sees players having to work together to snatch the Sandersons’ evil spellbook once the sisters return to life once again. Tricks and Wits is for 2-4 players of age eight and up and retails for $8.99. You can pre-order that, too, via this link.

From director Anne Fletcher (The Proposal), Hocus Pocus likewise sees Doug Jones return as the aforementioned Billy the good zombie, with newcomers including Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo. Disney has yet to give it a specific release date, but we know it’ll definitely be here in time for All Hallow’s Eve 2022.