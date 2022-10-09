‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed

As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.

Michael Giacchino’s Special Presentation is largely standalone in nature, but Kevin Feige did confirm that it’s going to prove much more important to the future of the MCU than you might think. With that in mind, it isn’t entirely unexpected to discover a sneaky nod to Chris Hemsworth’s recent fourth standalone blockbuster, but it’s a jaw-dropper nonetheless.

While some eagle-eyed viewers were convinced they’d seen a hidden reference to Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher tucked away in the background, it’s now been confirmed by no less of an authority than famed comic writer and co-creator of the character Jason Aaron.

"I refuse to die while gods yet live." pic.twitter.com/nl6sLADWan — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) October 8, 2022

Curiously, Werewolf by Night didn’t begin shooting until months after Love and Thunder wrapped, so it’s interesting to see that a comic-accurate Gorr design was used for the mural in question – as opposed to something even remotely resembling the deity destroyer’s live-action counterpart.

Either way, Werewolf by Night sneaking in a Gorr Easter Egg has opened the door to a thousand different theories, and we’ll be very interested to see if any of them end up getting paid off in the long run. Supernatural shenanigans are one thing, but it looks as if those in the Bloodstone inner circle are fully aware of the God Butcher, which is tantalizing to think about.