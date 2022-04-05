Wesley Snipes is crowdfunding an apocalyptic graphic novel

Wesley Snipes has gotten back into the world of comic books with a new graphic novel, according to a new report.

Deadline has announced that Snipes’ Maandi House Studios has joined forces with Gifted Rebels and PCB Entertainment to release The Exiled. The graphic novel stars Detective Niles “Roach” Washington, who hunts a serial killer following a deadly weaponized gas attack. The killer uses tools that are more than 5,000 years old, and he rips out the spines of his victims.

Roach is an outcast and has to deal with enemies from all sides while he searches for the killer, uncovering one of the world’s darkest mysteries along the way. The comic is adapted from an original story Snipes created on with Gifted Rebels’ Adam Lawson.

One of the more esoteric aspects of the crowdfunded project are secret codes hidden in the pages that unlock digital collectibles. The project will go live on Kickstarter on June 21st with various rewards for backers, including an exclusive Detective Washington figurine.

Snipes said he was extremely excited about the project.

“Comics let you explore big worlds. Since Blade, I have been attracted to origin stories and developing characters. Now, I get to build “Roach” as a character from the ground up and I dig that.”

PCB Entertainment’s President Keith Arem previously worked with Snipes on a video game adaptation of the movie Demolition Man. He also worked with Lawson on the graphic novel Dead Speed. He said he was “thrilled” to work with both of them again.