Wesley Snipes shares advice he gave to new Blade star Mahershala Ali

Wesley Snipes disclosed in a recent interview with Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy the encouraging words he told Blade star Mahershala Ali.

The actor portrayed the role of the vampire hunter from 1998 to 2004. The franchise went on to reportedly generate $417 million worldwide. Snipes, who was promoting his latest project, Netflix’s limited series True Story, shared with Polowy on Nov. 18 that despite having starred in Blade‘s previous three films he feels no remorse being recast.

He said while mentioning he spoke to Ali about the star’s new role, “We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn’t between us, I’m cool with that I don’t walk around as Blade, so I’m not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I’m happy that he’s being recast and will more than likely do a great job.”

Snipes added that he advised Ali to get in shape and enjoy the role, “Make sure you’re in shape, man. Make sure you’re in shape. Try not to get hurt, that’s a biggie. The demands of an action movie is you’ve gotta be an elite athlete. And being well-conditioned to survive and to avoid injury. And enjoy it while it lasts.”

In 2019, during a Marvel Studios Comic-Con convention in San Diego, a Blade reboot was announced, and Ali was set to play the titled role. Snipes expressed how happy he was for Ali despite the actor receiving flak from fans upon hearing the news.

“People are very, very sneaky. They try to make it about the actors. It’s not about me and him. I’m happy for him to be considered. I’m happy for them looking at him. Flattery… what do they say? Imitation is the best form of flattery. It’s something that he has acknowledged that he wanted to do and his family wanted him to do it, so I’m appreciative of him getting the love that I’ve created something that others want to carry on and make their own stamp on.”

The next Blade movie is rumored to release on October 7, 2022.