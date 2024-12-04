‘We’ve gone all the way back to the origin’: At least ‘Kraven The Hunter’ has avoided the MCUs biggest issue

Things are looking a little desperate for Kraven The Hunter in the weeks ahead of its release, but from what’s being said by the creatives that have worked on the film, there’s still hope that it could be good.

Once again Sony Pictures has ambitions of taking a comic-book villain from the Spider-Man universe and turning them into an anti-hero that can lead a movie. So far the studio is one for three on this, with Venom succeeding and Morbius and Madame Web completely bombing. Obviously, we’re all hoping Kraven The Hunter will join Venom and not the other two, and it could be on track to do just that.

Director J.C. Chandor spoke with ComicBook.com about his experiences making the movie and how much comic book canon affected it. During this conversation, he said something that we wish the MCU would adhere to more, that the movie won’t require fans to have consumed any other Marvel material to understand what’s going on.

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

“I think we wanted to always be servicing the movie and making a great movie that can stand on its own. You don’t have to come into this really knowing anything. But if you do, I also wanted to take that really seriously.”

In a world where the MCU is so saturated you need to have seen several projects to understand what’s going on in new movies, it’s refreshing to know that Kraven The Hunter won’t rely on any other Sony project to set the stage for its story.

Of course, that can come with some of its problems, most notably disregard for the comic source material but Chandor stresses that for Kraven The Hunter the team has pulled story elements from the character’s comic book origins.

“One of the fun things about signing up for one of these movies is you’re getting to try to take these, you know, generations of canon and actually take the best of it for your story and do something fascinating with it. So in our version of Kraven, I hope people will see that we’ve gone all the way back to the origin.”

How this inspiration will materialize on screen is anybody’s guess, but the good news is that we don’t have long to wait before finding out.

Kraven The Hunter is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 13, 2024, and while you might have completely forgotten about it given the lack of advertising push, things seem to be ramping up drastically. In fact, Sony has released the opening sequence of the movie to YouTube for fans to check out in an attempt to increase anticipation for the arrival of the movie.

Ultimately all we Marvel fans are hoping is that this is the Kraven The Hunter movie adaption that the character deserves, and while the advertising push hasn’t painted a positive picture, the team seems to be saying all of the right things so we’re optimistic. Tickets for the movie are available now in all of the usual places.

