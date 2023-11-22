What are Robert De Niro’s latest movies and upcoming projects?

Robert De Niro seems to have no intention of retiring from the acting stage, so we’ve decided to list some of his recent and forthcoming projects.

With a career spanning a whopping 6 decades, De Niro is the ultimate embodiment of Hollywood’s golden age, being counted among a generation of actors that defined the medium more so than the movies they starred in. There was a time in the ’80s when people went to theaters specifically to watch the “new De Niro film,” and even though those days are long past, and we find more often than not that the power of the creative hand is stronger than the power of stardom, De Niro is still a force to be reckoned with, quite capable of roping in viewers through the mere association of his name with a project.

And the best part? The man is still going, barely breaking stride, and not even allowing the audience to perceive the toll of age on his acting chops. De Niro has starred in more than 120 projects over his admirably long career, and many of those have entailed collaboration with industry legends like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. But if you want to know what the man has been up to recently, and in the foreseeable future, then we’ve got you covered.

Robert De Niro’s latest movies and future projects

Screengrab via Warner Bros.

De Niro appeared in only two projects in 2022, Amsterdam and Savage Salvation, both of which were panned by critics. But these two mishaps are irrelevant next to Killers of the Flower Moon, a movie that once again reunited De Niro with Scorsese after 2019’s The Irishman.

Killers of the Flower Moon was lauded by critics everywhere, and even cinemagoers now regard it as one of Scorsese’s more successful attempts at crime drama. The film may have failed to break even at the box office (though its success shouldn’t be solely judged by its theatrical run) but we can safely say that De Niro’s role as William King Hale will be immortalized.

De Niro appeared in two other movies in 2023, About My Father and Ezra, both of which were comedy dramas starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Bobby Cannavale, respectively.

As for what’s on the horizon, we have another gangster movie (I know… talk about getting type-cast) on the horizon called Alto Knights by director Barry Levinson. It will be released in 2024. The American acting legend is also attached to an action-thriller called Tin Soldier, currently undergoing post-production.

You can also expect to see him in a mini-series opposite Lizzy Caplan called Zero Day, though details on that project are sparse. Mr. Natural is another television series in the wings, centering yet again around the life of a criminal, though it’s unclear if it’ll ever see the light of day. Lastly, De Niro is attached to an as-of-yet-untitled project from director Jonathan Jakubowicz.

That’s about it for now, but we’ll be sure to update you if we learn anything new about these upcoming projects.