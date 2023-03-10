What are the motives behind the Ghostface killings in ‘Scream VI?’

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Scream VI.

The reveal of the killer (or, more often than not, killers plural) in a Scream movie is always one of the most thrilling parts of the film for two reasons. First, the shock of finding out which seemingly innocent character has been masquerading as Ghostface all along, and second, the fascination in finding out what exactly it is that has driven this individual to murder their way through the film’s supporting cast.

Now that Scream VI is out in theaters, we can confirm that the newest entry in the slasher saga doesn’t disappoint on either of these fronts as it contains a, well, killer of a multi-faceted Ghostface reveal, with the culprits in question possessing some intriguing motives that tie back to the franchise’s recent past. Whether you’ve either seen the sequel and want to analyze the details or just want to get spoiled, here’s what you need to know about the latest killers’ motives.

Explaining the motives behind the latest Ghostface killings in Scream VI

via Paramount

In a unique twist, Scream VI‘s opening scene features a different Ghostface from the rest of the movie. In this sequence, film student Jason (Tony Revolori) and his partner Greg are planning to attack Sam, Tara, and their friends to finish making the “movie” begun by their late mentor Richie Kirsch, the killer from Scream 2022. However, the duo are murdered themselves by a different Ghostface with their own agenda.

By the end of the movie, we’ve learned the truth about this other Ghostface as well — it’s actually not one person, or even two, but in a franchise first, there are three killers. An entire family of Ghostfaces, in fact. Scream VI‘s main Ghostfaces are Det. Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), his daughter Quinn (Liana Liberato), and Chad’s roommate Ethan Landry (Jack Champion), who’s revealed as Wayne’s son and Quinn’s brother.

The reason they’ve orchestrated this killing spree is simple when we learn the truth about their missing family member — they are the father and siblings of the aforementioned Richie, and blame Sam for his death. Not only do they plan to murder her and her friends, it’s also explained that Quinn is the one who started the widespread rumors that Sam was secretly responsible for Richie and Amber’s killings. Wayne elaborates that, in our modern culture, it’s not enough to kill someone, you have to assassinate their character too.

Hardcore Scream fans will get some major déjà vu from the killers’ motives in Scream VI. The concept of the main Ghostface being the parent of the killer in the last film who’s getting revenge for their child’s death at the hands of the heroine is a direct match to what happens in Scream 2, in which the murder is Billy Loomis’ mother, Nancy (a character who is even name checked by Wayne).

Scream VI is playing in cinemas everywhere now.