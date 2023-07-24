What are the ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ filming locations?

It’s not often that an original Netflix film comes along and unequivocally knocks it out of the park, but we’d be remiss to forget the absolute gold that has managed to creep its way onto to the streamer over the years; be it Marriage Story, Glass Onion, All Quiet on the Western Front, or Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, there’s plenty to love amongst the ranks of Netflix’s cinematic endeavors.

And the latest to lay a claim as one of Netflix’s best features is They Cloned Tyrone, the wickedly humorous, incisively scripted sci-fi mystery from Juel Taylor. Indeed, perhaps it was handy that the writer-director was armed with such talent as John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and resident MVP Teyonah Parris to work with, but the sheer originality of They Cloned Tyrone‘s idea – to say nothing of its stylistic execution and presentation – pulled more than enough weight all its own.

But where exactly did Taylor and company pull off this fun-filled romp? Here’s a full breakdown of where They Cloned Tyrone was filmed.

Where did they film They Cloned Tyrone?

Photo via Netflix

Shot from Nov. 2020 to April 2021, the overwhelming majority of They Cloned Tyrone was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, chiefly at Shadowbox Studios (known during filming as Blackhall Studios), whose walls have seen such productions as Godzilla: King of Monsters, Venom, and Ms. Marvel.

The team would also go on to pack up and haul off to Los Angeles, California to nab some footage for the film’s closing scenes. Why the specific scenery change, exactly? Well, that’s something you’ll have to plug in to the film to find out.

They Cloned Tyrone is now streaming on Netflix.