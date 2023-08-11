What disease does Javier Botet have? ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Dracula actor, explained

Botet is an icon in the horror community, with several different faces and characters.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is now in theaters, inviting you on a once-in-a-lifetime journey on a merchant ship in which you’ll only leave upon two instances: death or the unlikely demise of a vampiric creature. We’d say you have better chances of winning the lottery than counting on the forever rest of someone — or something — already dead.

The actor who plays Dracula is well-known in the horror community. If you recognize him, you may be familiar with the otherworldly way he seems to exist, move, and breathe life into characters that are unnerving and terrifying. Javier Botet is a massive presence in the world of spine-tingling, and not just because of the power he brings to the screen.

Botet himself has a rare disease that contributes to his stature and the way he can move his body as horrifying creatures like Dracula, Slenderman, the Crooked Man, Mara, and the Witch — to name a few. So what about his diagnosis makes him the perfect actor to breathe life into these horror legends, and what exactly is the disease he’s been diagnosed with?

As usual, we’ve got you covered.

What is Marfan Syndrome?

Marfan Syndrome is a disorder that affects the connective tissue in the body, and as you may or may not know, it involves the most vital parts of the system.

Causing problems for the heart, eyes, skeleton, and blood vessel system, Marfan Syndrome goes far beyond what you might initially think of or know about the disorder. Many think of unusually tall, lean, and overly flexible people, which is why we mentioned the horror icons above that Botet has brought to life.

Marfan makes the body flexible, but more than that, people with the disorder move with an almost otherworldy sense of fluidity, which can be as beautiful as it can be terrifying if you’re trying to fit that mold.

Of course, in addition to height and flexibility, there is also mild to severe damage that can occur when the connective tissue is affected — things like flat feet and crowded teeth are common, but so are life-altering conditions like aortic aneurysms, retinal detachment, and heart valve malformations.

You can read more about Marfan Syndrome and what side effects those with the disorder suffer here.

What other horror characters has Botet played?

As mentioned above, Botet has breathed life into several characters in the horror realm in some of the most iconic films that we’ll soon start binge-watching with spooky season coming up.

Playing the titular character, Botet’s contributions to Mama were remarkable, and the same could be said for playing the Crooked Man in The Conjuring 2, Ginger Special in Don’t Knock Twice, KeyFace in Insidious: The Last Key, The Toeless Corpse in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Mara in Mara — to name a few.

For those who live and breathe horror, those characters are some of the most iconic and, as we said above, unnerving in recent times — Botet’s ability to contort his body with an effortless sense of movement alongside his dedication to bringing these terrifying creatures to life is unmatched, and we can’t imagine horror without him.

You can see him as Dracula in The Last Voyage of the Demeter in theaters now, and you won’t want to miss a moment of it.