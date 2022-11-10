What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.

We thought the movie explored its themes of grief impeccably, and it’s an experience any level of Marvel fan should go and check out.

Naturally, as the credits roll, fans likely have a lot of burning questions on their mind. Beyond this paragraph, we’re diving deep into the film’s climax and the identity of the new Black Panther, so turn back and get yourself to a theater, or forever hold your peace.

One, in particular, is the phrase that Namor whispers at the climax of the film when he is at Shuri’s mercy during their head-to-head showdown. Just as he thinks he’s won the battle, Shuri gains a second wind and leaps in front of him. As she decisively and triumphantly shoulds, “Wakanda Forever!” Namor says “Imperius Rex” in his native tongue, before being engulfed in flames.

We’re here to contextualize this for you.

Imperius Rex and its comic book origins

Credit: Marvel Comics

The phrase ‘Imperius Rex’ seems to mostly derive from Latin, translating most closely to ‘Emperor King.’ In Marvel comic books, it is a common battle cry of Namor’s, which he often exclaims during big fights. A few years ago, in Thor #1, a quippy conversation about the phrase was had between the God of Thunder and Namor.

In the heat of the battle, Namor shouts his staple battle cry, and Thor asks for clarity about what he means by the phrase. Of course, it’s a quippy comic book fight conversation, so Namor replies; “It means I’m going to feed your sorry Asgardian hide to the biggest sharks I can find!”



When bringing Namor’s catchphrase into the context of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scene in question, we can ascertain that Namor remained defiant even in the face of defeat, staying true to his values in his mantle as protector of Talokan. Effectively, he wasn’t about to yield to his opponent just because he was about to die.

Of course, in the aftermath of Shuri’s blast, he eventually does yield, because the film had to tie a nice bow on the end. However, the movie’s epilogue makes it clear that he stands by his motivations, and that a Talokan and Wakandan war against the rest of the world was an inevitability.

No doubt we’ll be seeing him again in the future of the MCU.