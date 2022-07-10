What happened to Mike in ‘Sing 2’?

When Sing came out in 2016, the animated film became an instant hit. The lovable cast of characters, the catchy tunes, and the feel-good message all resonated with audiences – especially at a time in history when things were starting to look grim. Of all the characters in the film – and there were a lot of them – Mike the Mouse (Seth MacFarlane) became a quick fan favorite. Sure he was arrogant and greedy, but that was part of his charm, as was his sass, his style, and his (questionably) big dreams.

News of a Sing sequel surprised absolutely no one, as the first movie brought in over $634 million, in part thanks to its soundtrack but also its star-studded cast. Fans were naturally eager to find out what happened to the gambling mouse who stole the show with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”.

Leading up to the movie… that’s strange, Mike is not in the trailer. That’s okay because in the movie… wait, he’s not in the movie.

What happened to Mike the Mouse and why wasn’t he in Sing 2?

Some say that Mike the Mouse’s disappearance from Sing 2 is due to his gambling habits. It’s rumored that he got in too deep with the gambling Bears and lost everything – his money, his home, even his beloved fedora. Others say that he simply didn’t fit into the storyline of the sequel. Some have gone so far as to claim he was eaten by the Bears – a little too out of line if you ask us.

Whatever the reason, fans were disappointed that such a memorable character was absent from the film. Do we know anything for sure about why he was overlooked?

As it turns out, Mike the Mouse’s absence has never been officially addressed. Not by writer and director, Garth Jennings, nor by Seth MacFarlane himself. We may never know for certain what really happened, but we might be able to lean on some fan theory to ease the pain.

On the official discussion board for Sing 2, Reddit user RiffRafe2 claimed they attended a Q&A where Garth Jennings said that even though he loved Seth McFarlane’s singing and performance, he simply had had enough of the character (understandable), and that’s why the character wasn’t in the sequel. RiffRafe2 also claimed that if there was a Sing 3, Jennings said he might consider bringing Mike back.

Now, don’t go getting our hopes up. Talks of a Sing 3 have been circulating ever since the sequel released in theatres. As of now there is no official word on the matter. Of course, if or when that changes, We Got This Covered will keep you updated. Let’s just hope this one involves Mike.