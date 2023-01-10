Ant-Man’s cinematic debut feels as though it came many, many moons ago. So much has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015 that it’s hard to fully keep track of everything that’s happened.

The first film saw plenty of love for Paul Rudd as its titular hero, but it feels as though few remember the first villain the insect-themed hero fought against. Corey Stoll played Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the film, with him a tech millionaire driven crazy by the overuse of Pym particles.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania coming up, here’s what you need to remember about Yellowjacket.

What happened to Yellowjacket in Ant-Man?

After the failed heist to steal the Pym particles and Yellowjacket suit from Cross, Scott Lang is rushed home when he realizes his nemesis is after his daughter Cassie. The two battle in one of the MCU’s most creative action sequences, with them fighting across a toy train track, LEGO, and many other miniature items.

Lang realizes perhaps the only way he can definitely get rid of Cross is to venture into a subatomic level and sabotages the suit. Doing so, Cross destabilizes rapidly and shrinks into seemingly nowhere. Lang finds himself in the Quantum Realm for the first time during the process, with him managing to find a way out.

Yellowjacket is presumed dead as a result, with his only other likely fate being lost somewhere in the Quantum Realm, marooned for what could just be mere hours for him judging by the rules set up in Avengers: Endgame. Speculation has seen Stoll potentially return for the threequel Quantumania, which is due out in Feb. 2023.