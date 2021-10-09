What Horror Movies Are On Paramount Plus?
Even though Paramount Plus is one of the newer streaming services to hit the market, it’s loaded with quality films that allow you to watch blockbuster hits right in your living room. The platform clearly knows what its viewers want to watch, as it’s the exclusive home for shows like Evil, Star Trek: Discovery, and Why Women Kill as well as films like Infinite, Queenpins, and Paw Patrol: The Movie. In addition to the service’s lineup of popular releases, one of the genres that also comes stacked with titles is that of horror.
While some of these films can also be found on Hulu, others are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. Here are ten of the best horror films the platform is offering followed by a complete list of all the other spooky titles available to enjoy.
A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II
Life isn’t easy when making even the tiniest sound can mean certain death. The first film in this two-part series introduces us to the Abbott family, who must try to be as quiet as possible in order to keep themselves safe from mysterious creatures who hunt by sound. The film achieved worldwide acclaim and led to a sequel, which finds the family continuing their attempt to survive while encountering even more terror in their post-apocalyptic world. Both films are written and directed by John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Remember to breathe while you watch these edge-of-your-seat thrillers⏤quietly, of course.
Annihilation
Something mighty strange is going on in the swamplands of Florida. After her husband returns from a top-secret mission into The Shimmer⏤a strange electromagnetic field that no one ever comes back from⏤biologist and former soldier Lena (Natalie Portman) embarks on an expedition into the disaster zone to uncover what’s going on. What she discovers will shock both her and her all-female team and threaten to upend life on Earth as we know it. Come for the all-star cast, stay for the stunning visuals and twist-filled storytelling.
Child’s Play (2019)
Audiences can’t seem to get enough of this knife-wielding psycho doll. Not only was Child’s Play remade in 2019, but Chucky is also getting his own spinoff show on Syfy, which airs on October 12th. If you’re too impatient for the new episodes to roll out one by one, never fear⏤the new Child’s Play, starring Aubrey Plaza, will give you plenty of scares in between episodes. If the film frightens you, be sure to treat yourself afterwards to some always-enjoyable Chucky pranks.
Crawl
Would you rather experience a devastating Category 5 hurricane or an influx of alligators in your home? How about both at once? That’s what happens to Kaya Scodelario in Crawl, a nightmare come to life for anyone afraid of rising water, imminent death, and bloodthirsty crocodilians. Fortunately, Scodelario’s Haley is a competitive swimmer, which should help her both rescue her stranded father and get them both to safety before she becomes gator chow. Fingers crossed, doors locked, and windows boarded up.
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Spoiler alert: The Final Chapter is hardly the last time you’ll see Jason Voorhees do his thing at Camp Crystal Lake if you watch the films in chronological order. The film did, however, allude to the idea that he’d finally met his long-awaited match. The masked murderer, presumed dead after being stabbed in the head by Chris Higgins in Friday the 13th: Part 3, is very much alive in the fourth instalment in the franchise. But when he kills the mother of young Tommy Jarvis, played by Corey Feldman, all hell breaks loose. Now considered to be one of the best (if not the best) films in the franchise, The Final Chapter led to another sequel, A New Beginning, which isn’t in any way confusing.
The Gift
If we’ve learned anything about Cate Blanchett by now, it’s that every single performance she gives is an acting master class. The Gift is now over 21 years old, but her work as the psychic Annie was praised all the way back in 2000. Written by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Epperson and based on the real-life psychic experiences had by Thornton’s mother, The Gift follows Annie as she becomes tangled in a murder case that might be too much for even her to solve. Rounding out this all-star cast is Keanu Reeves, Greg Kinnear, Hilary Swank, Giovanni Ribisi, and Katie Holmes.
Gretel & Hansel
Think you know the story of Hansel & Gretel? Gretel & Hansel dares to take you even deeper. Yes, the story is still about a brother and sister who venture into the woods in search of work and food, and they do happen upon a terrifying witch, but beyond that, this version doubles as the story of a young woman coming into her power⏤hence the title change. The film has been praised for its cinematography and horror elements, and with Sophia Lillis of It fame in the lead role, you know you’re in for some powerfully-acted storytelling as well.
Mother!
Fans of Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan will delight in his psychological thriller Mother!, which follows a married couple (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem) as they grapple with uninvited guests in their otherwise tranquil home. You know you’re in for a strange journey when the characters’ names are Man, Woman, Him, and Mother, but with Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer rounding out the all-star cast, it’s sure to be a memorable one.
Paranormal Activity 4
As the title implies⏤not to mention the three supernatural films that precede it⏤Paranormal Activity 4 is rife with unusual happenings. Five years after demon-possessed Katie killed her sister Kristi and Kristi’s husband Daniel and abducted Kristi’s son Hunter, Alex Nelson (Kathryn Newton) and her family begin to witness strange events in their neighborhood after a woman and her mysterious son move into the house across the street. The found-footage nature of these films is what makes them so unnerving, and this fourth in the franchise will make you question every creak you hear in your own home for the rest of your days.
World War Z
World War Z received massive acclaim when it was released in 2013 and fans are still clamoring for a sequel. Based on Max Brooks’ 2006 novel of the same name, it chronicles the potential last days of the human race as a zombie pandemic sweeps the world. Only Brad Pitt can save us in this suspenseful addition to the zombie genre, and honestly we’re okay with those odds. Even though the sequel does appear to be cancelled, there’s still much to love about this potential stand-alone, even if it does hit a little close to home right now in a pandemic sense.
What other horror films are currently streaming on Paramount Plus?
Here’s a list of the other horror movies you can watch now on the platform:
The 16th Episode
3 Hours Till Dead
7 Deadly Sins
After Party
After She Wakes
Alien Invasion: S.U.M. 1
Alienate
All I Need
All the Kind Strangers
Along Came the Devil
Alpha Wolf
Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story
The Amazing Mr. X
The Amazing Transparent Man
American Exorcist
American Fright Fest
The Angry Red Planet
Another Soul
Anyone Home?
Apartment 212
The Ape
Arbor Demon
Are You in the House Alone
Asylum of Fear
The Atomic Brain
Attack of the Giant Leeches
Attack of the Puppet People
Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies
Backwoods
The Barn
The Bat
The Bat People
Beast from Haunted Cave
The Beast of Yucca Flats
Beast of the Water
Becoming
Before Someone Gets Hurt
Big Top Evil
Bitten
The Black Sleep
The Bloody Judge
Bluebeard
The Body Beneath
Body Cam
The Brain That Wouldn’t Die
A Bucket of Blood
Buried Alive!
Bus Party to Hell
Butterfly Kisses
CTRL
Carnival of Souls
The Cat and the Canary
City of Dead Men
The Comedy of Terrors
The Corpse Vanishes
Creature
Creature from the Haunted Sea
Croc
Crucible of Horror
Cry of the Banshee
The Curse of Bigfoot
Curse of the Swamp Creature
Dark Highlands
Darling
Daughters of Satan
Day of the Nightmare
Dead of Winter
Delirium
Demented
Dementia 13
The Devil Bat
The Devil Within Her
The Devil’s Partner
Diary of a Madman
Die Monster Die!
Doctor Blood’s Coffin
The Doll
Don’t Open Your Eyes
Downhill
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Drive-In Massacre
The Eleventh Commandment
Cannibal Hunter
The Evictors
Eye of the Beast
Face of Evil
The Falling
Flatliners
Fog Island
The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake
Frankstein and the Monster from Hell
Friday the 13th: Part 3
Friends Don’t Let Friends
From a Whisper to a Scream
The Ganzfeld Haunting
The Giant Gila Monster
Grave of the Vampire
Grizzly Rage
Hands of a Stranger
The Haunted Palace
Havana Darkness
The Hive
The Hole
Home Sweet Home
The Horde
The House Where Evil Dwells
Hybrid
In the Spider’s Web
The Incantation
The Incredible Melting Man
Indestructible Man
Invastion of the Body Snatchers
Invisible Ghost
It Takes from Within
J.D.’s Revenge
The Kaos Brief
The Killer Shrews
King of the Zombies
Konga
The Last Woman on Earth
Lisa
The Living Ghost
Lost Creek
The Mad Monster
Madhouse
Man with Two Lives
Maneater
Maniac
The Manster
Mercy Christmas
The Mesa of Lost Women
Messiah of Evil
The Monster Maker
The Monster Walks
Moon of the Wolf
The Moose Head Over the Mantel
Murders in the Rue Morgue
New Year’s Evil
The Night Watchmen
Night of the Living Dead
Nightmare Gallery
No Good Heroes
Nothing but the Night
The Oblong Box
I Must Fall
The Other Side
Overlord
The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues
The Phantom of the Opera
Pharaoh’s Curse
Phase IV
Plague
Planet of the Vampires
Predator
The Premature Burial
Pull
Queen of Blood
The Rage
Red Nights
Revolt of the Zombies
The Rift
Ritual
Saint Maud
Savage Weekend
Scared to Death
Schizoid
Screaming Skull
Screamtime
Sea Beast
Secret Screams
The Shout
Snowbeast
Something Beneath
Species I, II, and III
Species: The Awakening
Spell
The Spell
Spliced
Spontaneous
Spooks Run Wild
Stay Out Stay Alive
Tales of Terror
Tall Men
Temple
The Terror
Terror at London Bridge
Theater of Blood
Tormented
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Track of the Moon Beast
Twice Told Tales
The Unfolding
The Vampire Bat
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vicious Lips
Vipers
White Zombie
Who’s Watching Oliver
Who Slew Auntie Roo?
Wraith
Wyvern
X-Ray
X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes
All of these horror movies are available to stream now on Paramount Plus. If you don’t already have an account with the platform, you can try it free for a week!