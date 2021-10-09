What Horror Movies Are On Paramount Plus?

Even though Paramount Plus is one of the newer streaming services to hit the market, it’s loaded with quality films that allow you to watch blockbuster hits right in your living room. The platform clearly knows what its viewers want to watch, as it’s the exclusive home for shows like Evil, Star Trek: Discovery, and Why Women Kill as well as films like Infinite, Queenpins, and Paw Patrol: The Movie. In addition to the service’s lineup of popular releases, one of the genres that also comes stacked with titles is that of horror.

While some of these films can also be found on Hulu, others are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. Here are ten of the best horror films the platform is offering followed by a complete list of all the other spooky titles available to enjoy.

A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Part II

Life isn’t easy when making even the tiniest sound can mean certain death. The first film in this two-part series introduces us to the Abbott family, who must try to be as quiet as possible in order to keep themselves safe from mysterious creatures who hunt by sound. The film achieved worldwide acclaim and led to a sequel, which finds the family continuing their attempt to survive while encountering even more terror in their post-apocalyptic world. Both films are written and directed by John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Remember to breathe while you watch these edge-of-your-seat thrillers⏤quietly, of course.

Annihilation

Something mighty strange is going on in the swamplands of Florida. After her husband returns from a top-secret mission into The Shimmer⏤a strange electromagnetic field that no one ever comes back from⏤biologist and former soldier Lena (Natalie Portman) embarks on an expedition into the disaster zone to uncover what’s going on. What she discovers will shock both her and her all-female team and threaten to upend life on Earth as we know it. Come for the all-star cast, stay for the stunning visuals and twist-filled storytelling.

Child’s Play (2019)

Audiences can’t seem to get enough of this knife-wielding psycho doll. Not only was Child’s Play remade in 2019, but Chucky is also getting his own spinoff show on Syfy, which airs on October 12th. If you’re too impatient for the new episodes to roll out one by one, never fear⏤the new Child’s Play, starring Aubrey Plaza, will give you plenty of scares in between episodes. If the film frightens you, be sure to treat yourself afterwards to some always-enjoyable Chucky pranks.

Crawl

Would you rather experience a devastating Category 5 hurricane or an influx of alligators in your home? How about both at once? That’s what happens to Kaya Scodelario in Crawl, a nightmare come to life for anyone afraid of rising water, imminent death, and bloodthirsty crocodilians. Fortunately, Scodelario’s Haley is a competitive swimmer, which should help her both rescue her stranded father and get them both to safety before she becomes gator chow. Fingers crossed, doors locked, and windows boarded up.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Spoiler alert: The Final Chapter is hardly the last time you’ll see Jason Voorhees do his thing at Camp Crystal Lake if you watch the films in chronological order. The film did, however, allude to the idea that he’d finally met his long-awaited match. The masked murderer, presumed dead after being stabbed in the head by Chris Higgins in Friday the 13th: Part 3, is very much alive in the fourth instalment in the franchise. But when he kills the mother of young Tommy Jarvis, played by Corey Feldman, all hell breaks loose. Now considered to be one of the best (if not the best) films in the franchise, The Final Chapter led to another sequel, A New Beginning, which isn’t in any way confusing.

The Gift

If we’ve learned anything about Cate Blanchett by now, it’s that every single performance she gives is an acting master class. The Gift is now over 21 years old, but her work as the psychic Annie was praised all the way back in 2000. Written by Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Epperson and based on the real-life psychic experiences had by Thornton’s mother, The Gift follows Annie as she becomes tangled in a murder case that might be too much for even her to solve. Rounding out this all-star cast is Keanu Reeves, Greg Kinnear, Hilary Swank, Giovanni Ribisi, and Katie Holmes.

Gretel & Hansel

Think you know the story of Hansel & Gretel? Gretel & Hansel dares to take you even deeper. Yes, the story is still about a brother and sister who venture into the woods in search of work and food, and they do happen upon a terrifying witch, but beyond that, this version doubles as the story of a young woman coming into her power⏤hence the title change. The film has been praised for its cinematography and horror elements, and with Sophia Lillis of It fame in the lead role, you know you’re in for some powerfully-acted storytelling as well.

Mother!

Fans of Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan will delight in his psychological thriller Mother!, which follows a married couple (played by Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem) as they grapple with uninvited guests in their otherwise tranquil home. You know you’re in for a strange journey when the characters’ names are Man, Woman, Him, and Mother, but with Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer rounding out the all-star cast, it’s sure to be a memorable one.

Paranormal Activity 4

As the title implies⏤not to mention the three supernatural films that precede it⏤Paranormal Activity 4 is rife with unusual happenings. Five years after demon-possessed Katie killed her sister Kristi and Kristi’s husband Daniel and abducted Kristi’s son Hunter, Alex Nelson (Kathryn Newton) and her family begin to witness strange events in their neighborhood after a woman and her mysterious son move into the house across the street. The found-footage nature of these films is what makes them so unnerving, and this fourth in the franchise will make you question every creak you hear in your own home for the rest of your days.

World War Z

World War Z received massive acclaim when it was released in 2013 and fans are still clamoring for a sequel. Based on Max Brooks’ 2006 novel of the same name, it chronicles the potential last days of the human race as a zombie pandemic sweeps the world. Only Brad Pitt can save us in this suspenseful addition to the zombie genre, and honestly we’re okay with those odds. Even though the sequel does appear to be cancelled, there’s still much to love about this potential stand-alone, even if it does hit a little close to home right now in a pandemic sense.

What other horror films are currently streaming on Paramount Plus?

Here’s a list of the other horror movies you can watch now on the platform:

The 16th Episode

3 Hours Till Dead

7 Deadly Sins

After Party

After She Wakes

Alien Invasion: S.U.M. 1

Alienate

All I Need

All the Kind Strangers

Along Came the Devil

Alpha Wolf

Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story

The Amazing Mr. X

The Amazing Transparent Man

American Exorcist

American Fright Fest

The Angry Red Planet

Another Soul

Anyone Home?

Apartment 212

The Ape

Arbor Demon

Are You in the House Alone

Asylum of Fear

The Atomic Brain

Attack of the Giant Leeches

Attack of the Puppet People

Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies

Backwoods

The Barn

The Bat

The Bat People

Beast from Haunted Cave

The Beast of Yucca Flats

Beast of the Water

Becoming

Before Someone Gets Hurt

Big Top Evil

Bitten

The Black Sleep

The Bloody Judge

Bluebeard

The Body Beneath

Body Cam

The Brain That Wouldn’t Die

A Bucket of Blood

Buried Alive!

Bus Party to Hell

Butterfly Kisses

CTRL

Carnival of Souls

The Cat and the Canary

City of Dead Men

The Comedy of Terrors

The Corpse Vanishes

Creature

Creature from the Haunted Sea

Croc

Crucible of Horror

Cry of the Banshee

The Curse of Bigfoot

Curse of the Swamp Creature

Dark Highlands

Darling

Daughters of Satan

Day of the Nightmare

Dead of Winter

Delirium

Demented

Dementia 13

The Devil Bat

The Devil Within Her

The Devil’s Partner

Diary of a Madman

Die Monster Die!

Doctor Blood’s Coffin

The Doll

Don’t Open Your Eyes

Downhill

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Drive-In Massacre

The Eleventh Commandment

Cannibal Hunter

The Evictors

Eye of the Beast

Face of Evil

The Falling

Flatliners

Fog Island

The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake

Frankstein and the Monster from Hell

Friday the 13th: Part 3

Friends Don’t Let Friends

From a Whisper to a Scream

The Ganzfeld Haunting

The Giant Gila Monster

Grave of the Vampire

Grizzly Rage

Hands of a Stranger

The Haunted Palace

Havana Darkness

The Hive

The Hole

Home Sweet Home

The Horde

The House Where Evil Dwells

Hybrid

In the Spider’s Web

The Incantation

The Incredible Melting Man

Indestructible Man

Invastion of the Body Snatchers

Invisible Ghost

It Takes from Within

J.D.’s Revenge

The Kaos Brief

The Killer Shrews

King of the Zombies

Konga

The Last Woman on Earth

Lisa

The Living Ghost

Lost Creek

The Mad Monster

Madhouse

Man with Two Lives

Maneater

Maniac

The Manster

Mercy Christmas

The Mesa of Lost Women

Messiah of Evil

The Monster Maker

The Monster Walks

Moon of the Wolf

The Moose Head Over the Mantel

Murders in the Rue Morgue

New Year’s Evil

The Night Watchmen

Night of the Living Dead

Nightmare Gallery

No Good Heroes

Nothing but the Night

The Oblong Box

I Must Fall

The Other Side

Overlord

The Phantom from 10,000 Leagues

The Phantom of the Opera

Pharaoh’s Curse

Phase IV

Plague

Planet of the Vampires

Predator

The Premature Burial

Pull

Queen of Blood

The Rage

Red Nights

Revolt of the Zombies

The Rift

Ritual

Saint Maud

Savage Weekend

Scared to Death

Schizoid

Screaming Skull

Screamtime

Sea Beast

Secret Screams

The Shout

Snowbeast

Something Beneath

Species I, II, and III

Species: The Awakening

Spell

The Spell

Spliced

Spontaneous

Spooks Run Wild

Stay Out Stay Alive

Tales of Terror

Tall Men

Temple

The Terror

Terror at London Bridge

Theater of Blood

Tormented

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

Track of the Moon Beast

Twice Told Tales

The Unfolding

The Vampire Bat

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vicious Lips

Vipers

White Zombie

Who’s Watching Oliver

Who Slew Auntie Roo?

Wraith

Wyvern

X-Ray

X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes

All of these horror movies are available to stream now on Paramount Plus. If you don’t already have an account with the platform, you can try it free for a week!