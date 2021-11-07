What If…? Star Reportedly Joins Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It’s been heavily teased and widely rumored that variants and plot developments from animated series What If…? could end up being incorporated into the live-action arm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the first name to reportedly make the jump could be a surprising one.

Lake Bell replaced Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the Disney Plus exclusive, and The Cosmic Circus have done some digging to discover that the actress may have thrown her lot in with the studio by landing a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but almost certainly as a different character.

A recent batch of set photos teased that three new cast members were visible, and the only one not wearing a mask does look a lot like Lake Bell. The outlet then dig some good old fashioned social media snooping, which uncovered that she’d recently started following the official Black Panther account on Instagram.

While that’s equal parts vague and tenuous, it definitely can’t be discounted, either. Bell has a long list of live-action credits outside of her work in the world of voice acting, and it’s not as if there’s any chance she’d be stepping in as a multiversal Natasha Romanoff, so it could realistically end up being nothing more than a minor supporting part if she has indeed boarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.