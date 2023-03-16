What is ambrosia in the DC universe?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continued to center Greek mythology in its storytelling. Not only was it referenced as the source/origins of Shazam’s powers, but a majority of the sequel’s plot is somewhat tied to Ancient Greece and its mythical figures and creatures.

During the third act of the film, Billy’s siblings need to tame the unicorns in order to stop the fictional beasts from attacking the city, and the only way to do that is to get their hands on ambrosia. Unfortunately, due to how urgent the situation is, they needed to find other alternatives to tame these mythical creatures. But what is ambrosia and why couldn’t the Baston kids find it in time to tame the unicorns?

What is ambrosia?

According to ancient Greek mythology, ambrosia is the food and drink consumed by Greek gods that could offer immortality or longevity when consumed. It was believed that something as simple as nectar would be considered ambrosia due to how sweet the food/drink is. It was also said that mortals who consume this godly food item would lose their blood, replacing it with ichor, the blood of the gods.

While this version of the food is mythological, it is something that one can make today since it’s also the name of a fruit salad. The Food Network has a recipe to make this simple dessert. And while it may not be enough to give you immortality, it’s sweet enough to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Since there are many depictions of Greek ambrosia and different variations of the dessert, it makes sense why Darla resorted to using Skittles to tame the unicorns in the movie. If ambrosia is said to be something sweet, then perhaps using candy is the sweeter and much quicker alternative.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now showing in theaters.