Though it might sound ironic at first blush, one of the benefits of being attracted to a movie star is the ability to enjoy your healthy interest from afar. As much as you might want to cozy up to Brad Pitt, every now and then our favorite Hollywood icons reveal something about themselves that gives us pause, making us reconsider our fantasies. Matthew McConaughey, for example, hasn’t used deodorant for the last 35 years. James Franco regularly looks like he hasn’t showered in just as many, though to be fair he’s probably a bit more focused on trying not to sexually objectify any more women.

And then there’s Ashton Kutcher, who looks as clean as they come but recently revealed some interesting facts about his family’s bathing habits that have proven otherwise. According to the Dude, Where’s My Car? star, he and wife Mila Kunis do not bathe their children regularly, nor do they scrub their own bodies with soap every day. To be fair, they did claim to stay on top of the important areas, but otherwise, Kutcher doesn’t see the point in showering. Yikes.

Regardless of his questionable hygiene, Kutcher has had a remarkable career on screens both large and small. His customary goofy schtick is on full display in shows like That ‘70s Show and Two and a Half Men. Likewise, his romantic charm made him an easy choice for rom-coms like Just Married, No Strings Attached, and New Year’s Eve. He even snuck a few dramas onto his resume, like The Guardian, which revealed his dramatic depth and range.

While most of his projects have given him the label of “ridiculously hot goofball,” there’s nothing silly about Kutcher’s bank account. His resume doesn’t include just acting roles—he’s also worked as a model, entrepreneur, and television host (remember Punk’d?). The guy has worked hard to get where he is, bathing recommendations be damned!

What is Ashton Kutcher’s Net Worth?

Kutcher is worth an eye-popping $200 million, and that doesn’t even include his wife Mila Kunis’s earnings. When he replaced Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, he was reportedly earning over $800K per episode, around $20 million per season, which made him one of the highest-paid actors on television.

In addition to his acting pursuits, Kutcher has had great success as a venture capitalist, investing in start-ups like Spotify, Uber, AirBnb, and Shazam. He also co-owns a restaurant in Los Angeles with his That ‘70s Show co-stars Wilmer Valderamma and Danny Masterson. His most recent television work has found him singing horribly in Cheetos commercials with his wife, Kunis.

Even if it would behoove him to take a few more showers here and there, one thing Kutcher doesn’t have to worry about is where his next paycheck will be coming from. He’s set for the rest of his life, and since Kunis is worth a cool $75 million, it’s safe to say that they’ll be living comfortably from here on out—even if they don’t end up investing in soap startups anytime soon.