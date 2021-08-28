What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?

Regardless of what his haters have to say, Affleck has remained in the spotlight his entire career, which began with small roles on PBS children’s shows and films like Dazed and Confused and School Ties. He befriended fellow actor Matt Damon when he was eight and Damon was ten, and after years of acting classes together, they came together to write the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, a film that won them both Oscars for Best Screenplay and launched their acting careers.

Affleck became an instant star, appearing in films like Armageddon, Shakespeare in Love, Reindeer Games, and Pearl Harbor. His charisma and good looks made him a shoo-in for leading man roles, giving Hollywood the impression that a great dramatic talent had been born. Curiously, Affleck also churned out some less-than-stellar performances in films like Daredevil and Gigli, the latter with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. These flops didn’t derail his career, but they did foreshadow other roles Affleck would take that would make him a bit unpredictable in the industry.

His biggest moment in the spotlight came when he directed Argo, a historical drama based on the true story of a CIA operative who went undercover to rescue six U.S. diplomats during the Iran hostage crisis. The film received critical acclaim and won three Academy Awards including Best Picture and a Golden Globe for Best Director. Two years later, Affleck starred in the psychological thriller Gone Girl opposite Rosamund Pike, where his emotionless turn as Nick Dunne was actually perfect for his character. Pike got the much-deserved Oscar nomination, but Affleck’s performance was lauded as one of his best.

And then came Batfleck. Taking the mantle from Christian Bale, Affleck starred in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, delivering what many fans found to be forgettable, miscast performances. Affleck powered through the criticism, receiving praise for his work in The Way Back, which some critics have said is the best of his career.

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

At the end of the day, Affleck’s career as an actor, director, and screenwriter have nabbed him a net worth of $150 million. Despite his A-list status, he doesn’t earn quite as much per film as Dwayne Johnson or Robert Downey Jr., but with nearly twenty new projects in development spanning his broad range of interests, this number is most definitely going to increase. And now that Affleck is back with JLo — who is worth over $400 million — there’s a chance that his bank account is about to become cushier than ever.