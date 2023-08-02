Have you ever watched a rom-com where the lead is torn choosing between two incredibly hot potential suitors and felt less than happy with the film’s resolution? Have you ever caught yourself thinking, “Him? Over him? Ew! I would make much better choices if I were her.” Well, you finally have your chance with Netflix’s upcoming interactive rom-com Choose Love.

In a genre rife with love triangles, it’s honestly shocking something like this hasn’t been explored before, but leave it to Netflix to be the first; the streaming service is home to a handful of interactive projects, most notably Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, so Choose Love isn’t completely uncharted territory. While the film’s chance of success is negligible, I can’t say the idea doesn’t intrigue me (I was a huge fan of “choose your own adventure” books in elementary school).

The film follows Cami, a young woman who finds herself wondering if something’s lacking in her seemingly perfect life. That’s where you come in; with the viewer’s help, Cami can make new choices regarding her career and her relationships, ranging from seemingly small to life-altering decisions.

When does Choose Love come out?

Choose Love will stream exclusively on Netflix starting Aug. 31.

Who’s in the cast of Choose Love?

Viewers familiar with Disney Channel and Nickelodeon programming will find some our stars familiar: Laura Marano (Austin & Ally, The Perfect Date) stars as the protagonist Cami, and Avan Jogia (Victorious, Zombieland: Double Tap) will star as Rex Galier, a British rock star who works with Cami.

The film also stars Jordi Webber (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Jack Menna, Cami’s “one who got away,” Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, You) as Paul, Cami’s current boyfriend, and Megan Smart (Class of ‘07) as Amalia, Cami’s sister.

Choose Love is written by Josann McGibbon (Descendants, Runaway Bride) and directed by Stuart McDonald (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, A Perfect Pairing).

What is Choose Love about?

The film follows Cami, a recording engineer in a steady relationship with her boyfriend Paul. She loves Paul and she loves her job (at least, most of the time) but she can’t help but feel like something’s missing. Cami finds herself wondering if she’s not getting all she could out of her life; is it that her boyfriend is too perfect? Should she have continued pursuing a singing career rather than working behind the scenes? Is she settling for the life she thinks she should have but not the one she actually wants?

Soon, she finds herself crossing paths with her old flame, Jack, who she thought she had happily left in the past, and she also can’t deny she’s attracted to Rex, the famous musician she’s currently working with. Is she meant to be with Paul or should she take a chance with one of her other two suitors? You get to choose what ultimately happens to Cami when Choose Love comes to Netflix this month.