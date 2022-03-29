On the top of wealth, Chris Rock famously said: “Wealth is not about having a lot of money; it’s about having a lot of options.”

Rock has ensured that he’s got plenty of options for building wealth and a lengthy career. The comedian has been a staple of the entertainment industry since the 1990s — first gaining significant exposure as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. This summer, Rock is taking off on a comedy tour, the Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour. So just who is Chris Rock, and how did he rise to fame over the years? Let’s take a look.

Rock was born in 1965 to parents Rosalie and Julius and had seven siblings. Growing up in such a large family likely helped Rock chase his dream of comedy performance, since he always had an audience. Rock explained that his own family experiences growing up actually became the inspiration for some of the content for his hit sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris.

While Rock’s well-known career didn’t kick off until the 90s, he began performing stand-up in the mid-to late-80s in New York City and had minor roles in films like Beverly Hills Cop II and New Jack City. Rock’s first comedy special on HBO came in 1994 and was a big moment for the comedian, his special in 1996, Bring the Pain, really cemented him in the business.

Some of Rock’s most beloved films are Madagascar, in which he plays the role of Marty the Zebra, Grown-Ups, where he takes on the part of Kurt McKenzie, I Think I Love My Wife as Richard Cooper, and What to Expect When You’re Expecting as Vic.

His success has continued in standup comedy, film, and television through the years, and he’s taken on more serious roles as well. In addition to stand-up and acting, Rock is also a writer, director, and producer, proving that he’s talented across different genres and in his passions.

What is Chris Rock’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rock’s net worth is listed as $60 Million. After a long career that’s showing no signs of abating, it’s easy to presume that it’ll grow in the coming years. Rock has a role in the upcoming film Canterbury Glass, alongside Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Robert De Niro.

With a lot more life to live and a career to embrace, we have a feeling Rock will continue chasing all of the opportunities and options he can get his hands on.