What is ‘Grogu and Dust Bunnies’ and when could more Baby Yoda land on Disney Plus?

Everybody’s favorite small green force user might be making another appearance sooner than expected. Move over Yoda, we are of course talking about The Mandalorian’s Grogu. Grogu has not been seen since The Book of Boba Fett, where he chose to be with Din Djarin over training with Luke Skywalker. This would have served to set up the third season of The Mandalorian which is set to release in February 2023, but leaks might have spoiled that Grogu will be coming back sooner than we originally thought.

Something called Grogu and Dust Bunnies might be coming to Disney Plus before the year is over. But what is this Grogu Star Wars project, how do we know about it, and when is it rumored to release?

What is Grogu and Dust Bunnies and when could it come out?

Grogu and Dust Bunnies seems to be a Disney Plus original short film. We know this because the Italian Disney Plus Twitter account posted a tweet that put the spotlight on different programs coming to the service in November. Among them was something called Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies with the words “Corto Originale,” which translates to original short, next to the title and a release date of Nov. 12, 2022, which is only next week. Unfortunately, the tweet was since deleted but you can see a screenshot of the image above, taken from Reddit.

Disney is experimenting with the types of programming they put on the service, with a series of shorts revolving around Groot, I Am Groot, releasing earlier this year, as well as Marvel’s two live-action special presentations, Werewolf by Night, and the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. They even went so far as to produce a series of animated shorts in the style of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku with Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

This does not necessarily mean that the leaks are true in this case, as one week’s notice seems like an unprecedented move. But there is always the chance that they will let fans know for sure when they promote the next episode of Andor which arrives on Disney Plus on Wednesdays. If the leaks are accurate it’s likely that this short will be family-friendly, and it probably won’t set up the third season of The Mandalorian, standing relatively alone.

But we will not have to wait much longer to find out if the leaks are true as if they are, Grogu and Dust Bunnies will be released on Nov. 12, 2022.