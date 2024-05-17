Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in 'It Ends With Us'.
What is ‘It Ends With Us’ about? The plot summary, explained

Will the movie live up to the book?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 17, 2024 02:11 pm

The trailer for It Ends With Us is officially… with us.

Unfortunately, it is one of those trailers that tells you the whole plot of the film, although we suppose that doesn’t really matter when it’s based on a book that has been out for nearly a decade. Still, if you want to go into the movie with at least some mystery left, here is a not-too-spoilery plot summary of It Ends With Us so that you don’t have to watch its very spoilery trailer.

What is the plot of It Ends With Us?

Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us'.
Colleen Hoover‘s 2016 novel Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom after she moves to Boston to start her own floral business. When she meets Ryle Kincaid, a charming and ambitious neurosurgeon, and the two fall in love, she is faced with a difficult decision as the man’s darker side emerges. The relationship causes Lily to face her own past and history of abuse in a story that examines the complicated dynamics between aggressors and survivors and that made the #1 spot on The New York Times best sellers list in 2022.

It Ends With Us became a phenomenon in 2021 when it went viral on TikTok. Baldoni, who, besides playing Ryle Kincaid, directed the film from a script by Christy Hall, was among the book’s fans and insisted Blake Lively take on the role of Lily. The cast is rounded out by Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, a man from Lily’s past, Jenny Slate as Lily’s friend Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Ryle’s friend Marshall, and Amy Morton.

It Ends With Us is scheduled to premiere in United States theaters on August 9, 2024, and is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.