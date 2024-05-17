What is ‘It Ends With Us’ about? The plot summary, explained

The trailer for It Ends With Us is officially… with us.

Unfortunately, it is one of those trailers that tells you the whole plot of the film, although we suppose that doesn’t really matter when it’s based on a book that has been out for nearly a decade. Still, if you want to go into the movie with at least some mystery left, here is a not-too-spoilery plot summary of It Ends With Us so that you don’t have to watch its very spoilery trailer.

What is the plot of It Ends With Us?

Image via Sony Pictures

Colleen Hoover‘s 2016 novel Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom after she moves to Boston to start her own floral business. When she meets Ryle Kincaid, a charming and ambitious neurosurgeon, and the two fall in love, she is faced with a difficult decision as the man’s darker side emerges. The relationship causes Lily to face her own past and history of abuse in a story that examines the complicated dynamics between aggressors and survivors and that made the #1 spot on The New York Times best sellers list in 2022.

It Ends With Us became a phenomenon in 2021 when it went viral on TikTok. Baldoni, who, besides playing Ryle Kincaid, directed the film from a script by Christy Hall, was among the book’s fans and insisted Blake Lively take on the role of Lily. The cast is rounded out by Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, a man from Lily’s past, Jenny Slate as Lily’s friend Allysa, Hasan Minhaj as Ryle’s friend Marshall, and Amy Morton.

It Ends With Us is scheduled to premiere in United States theaters on August 9, 2024, and is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

