What is Jennifer Lawrence’s Net Worth?

It wasn’t all that long ago that Jennifer Lawrence was the most sought-after actress in Hollywood. Jumping to mega-stardom at a young age, she’s been featured in numerous movies over the course of the last decade⏤with the X-Men and Hunger Games films being some of the most notable hallmarks in her career⏤and proven that she can steal the show every time regardless of the role she plays. Thanks to her uncanny acting ability, Lawrence has won countless awards and amassed a vast fortune, paving the way for a long future in blockbuster films. Just how much is the successful actress worth?

Lawrence was born on August 15, 1990. According to Biography.com, she began her career at age 14 when she was discovered by a talent scout while vacationing with her family in New York. She dropped out of school as a teenager to seriously pursue acting and later landed guest roles on television shows like Monk and Medium. In 2007, she was cast to play comedian Bill Engvall’s teenage daughter in the television comedy The Bill Engvall Show, a role she continued to play until 2009. Lawrence’s popularity on the show fast-tracked her career and led to her breakout role in the 2010 film Winter’s Bone as the lead character, Ree. Her stellar performance earned Lawrence her first Academy Award nomination and became an omen of good things to come.

Thanks to her success in Winter’s Bone, Lawrence’s momentum swiftly continued as she rose to even greater fame in the role of the popular shape-shifting mutant Mystique in X-Men: First Class. Due to the immense popularity of the Marvel character, not to mention Lawrence’s stellar portrayal, she continued to reprise the role in all the sequels that followed, including X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and Dark Phoenix (2019).

But Lawrence didn’t stop at just one franchise. Her role as Mystique shot her to global fame and, taking full advantage of the success, she joined the cast of the Hunger Games films in the lead role of Katniss Everdeen. She reprised the role in the film’s sequels as well, which included Catching Fire (2011), Mockingjay: Part 1 (2014), and Mockingjay: Part 2 (2015). Between the Hunger Games ($694 million) and The X-Men films ($350 million), Lawrence’s movies have grossed over $1 billion in the box office, making her the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016.

Lawrence’s roles in these successful franchises soon landed her more serious acting roles. She appeared opposite Guardians of The Galaxy star Bradley Cooper in the critically acclaimed Silver Linings Playbook, in which she played Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who befriends a man struggling with mental illness (played by Cooper). The film earned Lawrence her first Academy Award for Best Actress and landed her another starring role as the wife of a con artist (played by Christian Bale) in American Hustle, earning her a second Oscar nomination.

Lawerence then starred in the biographical film Joy, which follows a single mother whose invention of the Miracle Mop propels her to great wealth and success. Her masterful performance earned her yet another Oscar nomination, and following that she starred in a spectrum of different films including the sci-fi romance Passengers (2016), the psychological thriller Mother (2017), and the espionage feature Red Sparrow (2018).

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s Net Worth?

Lawrence has certainly been working long enough to have built herself a massive fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her filmography has made her at least $160 million. Though she’s been relatively quiet since 2018, she is slated to appear in a series of Adam McKay films for Netflix, so we’ll definitely be seeing more of her in the future. Lawrence, who is only 31 years old, has plenty of time to double that net worth by the time she’s in her 40s.