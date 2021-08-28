What is Justin Timberlake’s Net Worth?

It’s the special kind of artist who can seamlessly transition from one medium to another with an acute mastery of all. Singers like Cher, Dolly Parton, and Lady Gaga all got their starts in music only to cross over to acting like they were destined for the big screen. Their contributions to cinema even got them Oscar nominations, with Cher winning Best Actress in Moonstruck. Dolly Parton was nominated for her song “Nine to Five” and Lady Gaga won for “Shallow” in A Star is Born. Somehow they make it look easy, all while continuing to release chart-topping new music.

The same is true of Justin Timberlake, who got his start on the Mickey Mouse Club but rose to international fame as a lead singer of one of the biggest boy bands in the world, NSYNC. With hits like “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “I Want You Back,” and “Bye Bye Bye,” NSYNC was a main fixture of radios stations and the Disney Channel in the late 90s and early 2000s. The band went on to sell over 70 million records and become the subject of the eternal question “NSYNC or Backstreet Boys?” (The answer is still NSYNC.)

NSYNC disbanded in 2002 when Timberlake decided that he wanted to try his hand at solo music. Later that year his first solo album, Justified, was released, which included the songs “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.” Timberlake would later be nominated for multiple Grammys for the album, winning two for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. While it was a happy night for him, he also had to issue a public apology for the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction that had occurred at that year’s Super Bowl.

Now a Grammy-winning solo artist, Timberlake decided to try his hand at acting. He appeared in films like Edison Force, Alpha Dog, Black Snake Moan, and Shrek the Third and turned right around to release his second studio album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, which featured the hit “SexyBack.” This is when Timberlake hit his creative stride, juggling acting projects and album releases with the ease of a natural. He continued to win Grammys, tour the country, star in music videos, and accept new acting projects.

His biggest role came when he was cast in Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield. Timberlake played Sean Parker, the founder of Napster, and received Oscar buzz for his multifaceted performance. Timberlake’s music even made its way into his films, most notably in Trolls, which earned him an Oscar nomination for “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

What is Justin Timberlake’s Net Worth?

Timberlake’s earnings as a singer-songwriter, actor, and record producer have given him a combined net worth of $250 million. His recent business ventures with brands like MySpace, William Rast, and 901 Tequila have also influenced that sum, and his upcoming acting and music projects will inevitably boost that total even more. He is currently married to actress Jessica Biel, with whom he has two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Is Timberlake the Wealthiest Member of NSYNC?

Timberlake’s decision to pursue a solo music career has led him to become the wealthiest member of NSYNC. Fellow lead singer JC Chasez is worth $16 million while Lance Bass, who has carved out a television career since being in the band, is worth $22 million. Chris Kirkpatrick, NSYNC’s founder, is worth $10 million and fifth member Joey Fatone is worth $7 million. Even though the band has been on an extended hiatus, a reunion tour would surely be welcomed by their legion of forever fans.