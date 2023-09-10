What is Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ about?

The currently trending Prime Video motion picture Sitting in Bars with Cake could, admittedly, be about a lot of things. It could be a much calmer sequel to Riding in Cars with Boys, or an account of a fan’s wild summer spent blacking out with the performers of “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” or a diabetic’s worst day ever. Fortunately for viewers, that sort of lazy comedy wasn’t on the minds of the people who made the film.

What was on their minds was the act of going to bars, sitting therein, and possessing cakes. That’s what Sitting in Bars with Cake is all about – a baker (Odessa A’zion) who is harangued by her best friend (Yara Shahidi) into making delicious cakes and taking them to bars in an attempt to lure potential suitors. It’s like what peacocks do with their tails. Only the peacock is female, the tail is a cake, and all of the potential peacock mates have had a couple of Rolling Rocks.

Based on the cookbook of the same name by Audrey Shulman, the film takes viewers on an alarmingly emotional journey, considering that the premise is “two friends feed pastries to drunk strangers until somebody gives one of them a kiss.” Directed by Trish Sie of The Sleepover, Pitch Perfect 3, and a handful of really solid Ok Go music videos, Sitting in Bars with Cake co-stars Bette Midler and Ron Livingston. It premiered on Prime Video on Sept. 8, 2023, and currently boasts an enviable Rotten Tomatoes critics’ approval score of just over 80 percent, which shouldn’t be surprising. Who doesn’t like booze and cake?