Step aside, Iron Man. There’s a new Avenger in town and his name is Shang-Chi.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought millions of people to movie theaters over Labor Day weekend and grossed over $71 million domestically, making it the second-highest opening weekend for a film during the pandemic. The film stars Simu Liu as the title superhero and is the first in Marvel’s lineup to feature an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian supporting cast. Despite a smattering of fans and critics alike predicting that the film was going to tank, it’s now being praised as one of the best Marvel films to date.

Liu might look like a new face in the industry, but he’s no stranger to acting. He’s previously appeared on shows like Kim’s Convenience, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Taken, and The Expanse. He’s also worked as a stock photo model, which has sent Twitter fans into a tizzy as they continue to unearth photos of him posing in everything from office settings and movie theaters to dance studios.

Liu is posing in a different kind of photo these days now that Shang-Chi has thrust him directly into the spotlight. In an interview with People, he expressed just how excited he is to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “When I say that this is a dream come true, that is such a huge understatement. I used to love watching Marvel movies when I was a kid, even before, pre-MCU. This is all I’ve ever wanted.” His dream, however, didn’t always feel like it was going to happen. It was only nine years ago that Liu was working as an accountant and got laid off, prompting him to consider a transition to acting.

His hard work has certainly paid off now that Shang-Chi has finally given the entire Asian community a new hero to root for. Liu has expressed that playing Shang-Chi has been a privilege, not just because he’s a superhero fan himself, but because he is at the forefront of normalizing Asian representation on screen.

What is Simu Liu’s Net Worth?

Liu has come a long way since his first acting gig as an extra in Pacific Rim. According to Hollywood Magazine, he was worth $4 million prior to Shang-Chi. His starring role as Marvel’s newest superhero has bumped his net worth up to $19 million. This number is expected to grow now that Shang-Chi is practically a new Avenger and will therefore be appearing in many more MCU films to come.

Liu is certainly making more than he used to. When asked on Twitter if it was really him on the cover of a Canadian parks and recreation program guide, Liu tweeted back, “100% me but from 4 years ago when I did a stock photo shoot for $120!!!” Luckily for Liu, it doesn’t sound like he’ll ever have to worry about his finances ever again.