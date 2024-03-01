What is the best way to find out your Hogwarts House?

So long as colossal outlets such as Buzzfeed exist, it’s certainly fair to say that we’ve all taken time out of our busy schedules to indulge in a specific entertainment quiz or test. And while those tests typically involve how well a particular person knows a cinematic genre, or what type of delicious milkshake you are, there’s absolutely no denying that a large portion of Potterheads remain interested to know what their Hogwarts House is.

This aforementioned desire to discover a specific Hogwarts House is hardly a major surprise, after all, seeing as the ever-popular Harry Potter lore is just as massive now as it ever was. An overwhelming uptick in interest and general allure has only increased due to the upcoming series that is expected to arrive on Max at some point in 2026. Naturally, all the mainstream success for the film franchise over the years has contributed to the longevity of the narrative — even during times when J.K. Rowling created seemingly endless controversy.

So before the wheels of production officially begin turning for the upcoming Potter series, devoted fanatics are wondering exactly how they can determine which Potter house they belong to.

How to find out your Hogwarts House, explained

Photo via Warner Bros.

For those who have been desperately trying to figure out their Hogwarts House for years now, the definitive best way to do so is to head over to the official Wizarding World website to determine which house you would best be a fit for. The official Wizarding World website will present users with a test which is chock-full of specific scenarios and feelings that will better help to determine which Hogwarts House the specific user belongs to.

Examples of the four Hogwarts Houses would be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw — each of which features its own specific lineup of strengths, weaknesses, and particular traits. In the Potter narrative itself, students at Hogwarts are placed into their respective house by way of the Sorting Hat — a special magical hat and character that makes the decision of which house each student should be placed in.

Much like in the movies, the Wizarding World website also borrows inspiration and insight from the Sorting Hat, and users will also receive the option of knowing what their specific Patronus is. So before the Max series rekindles our love for the fantasy extravaganza, be sure you know which Hogwarts House you’ll be rooting for.