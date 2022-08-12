When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?

Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products.

One of the leading products of the Funko brand is the Funko Pop figurine. Funko Pops are collectible figurines that depict pop culture characters including real people and fictional characters from movies, comic books, and more. They cost about $10 to $15 and their value increases based on scarcity. Some are available at certain retailers such as Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, and Amazon, while others are only sold at annual Comic-Con events. Recently, during an interview with Variety at the San Diego Comic-Con, Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter gave new particulars about the Funko Pop movie currently in the works. The details, however, were scarce.

According to Variety, although Warner Bros. Animation has reportedly been developing a Funko Pop feature film since September 2019, there is now talk that the project could become a streaming series. As Perlmutter said, “When you look at some of the Disney Plus content, like ‘The Mandalorian’ and these great tentpole streaming shows, I think we’d be happy with either a movie or a streaming show.”

He also added that Funko is “in conversations with a lot of different people all the time,” as there is an “overwhelming desire from people to participate in the Funko IP, either in TV streaming or movies.” He noted that finding the right partnership to develop the project is paramount and has stressed that they want to do the Funko brand justice.

However, the CEO also said that the company is not ready to announce anything quite yet, and added, “I wouldn’t be able to give you a timeline, not to be stealthy, just because we don’t have one.”

It seems that the creators of the Funko Pop movie will be taking their time to ensure that they genuinely capture the Funko brand properly for fans.