What is the ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three’ release date?

These days, it’s no easy task to mention “DC” and “movie” in the same sentence without a twinge of exasperation in one’s throat; the ill-fated DC Extended Universe made sure of that. Of course, those willing to dig a little deeper know that DC is as healthy as ever, just in animation.

For those of you not in the know, the Tomorrowverse is a DC canon of animated feature films that began in 2020 with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and has since seen such heavy hitters as Batman: The Long Halloween and Justice League: Warworld. Nowadays, the Tomorrowverse is in the twilight of its life as it aims to wrap up with a massive three-part event in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (and if you know your comics history, you know that this adaptation is a big deal).

Part One was released back on Jan. 9, while Part Two—in which a fractured legion of heroes from a myriad of realities contend with an army of reality-slaughtering demons, inter-team discord, and a game-changing prophecy involving Supergirl—made its bow on April 23.

Up next is Part Three, which will conclude the Tomorrowverse with an animated crossover event for the ages (and if you don’t believe me, look no further than the confirmed appearance of Kevin Conroy‘s Batman from Batman: The Animated Series, which will mark the voice actor’s final time voicing the Caped Crusader following his death in 2022).

So, where are we marking our calendars?

When does Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three release?

For the moment, all we know is that Part Three is due to release sometime in 2024, but since we’re already in May, it won’t be too long of a wait no matter how you swing it. Moreover, if we consider the gap between the release of Part One and Part Two (early January to late April), then it’s no great gamble to assume a similar gap might occur between Part Two and Part Three, which would put the latter’s release near the end of August at the absolute latest.

In any case, keep your eyes peeled for further updates on the conclusion of the Tomorrowverse; they won’t be far off now.

