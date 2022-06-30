What is the Kaiburr Crystal drink? The $5000 ‘Star Wars’ cocktail, explained

Disney is no stranger to creating some of the most indulgent pop culture experiences ever seen, and their newest experience is of the Star Wars variety. Currently being served on the new Disney cruise ship, the Disney Wish, is the Kaiburr Crystal drink and it costs a total of $5000. Of course, no mere drink costs that much money so what exactly is this Kaiburr Crystal drink, and what do you actually get for spending $5000?

What is the $5000 Star Wars drink, the Kaiburr Crystal?

via Disney

The Kaiburr Crystal is certainly an experience at $5000, an alcoholic beverage that is served in an authentic-looking camtono that belongs on the set of a Star Wars production. The drink will be located in the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish. Complete with a smokey appearance, that looks like either dry ice or liquid nitrogen, the cocktail truly looks out of this world.

And in case you didn’t catch it, the crystal that powers up lightsabers in Star Wars is called Kyber Crystal, a pun no doubt referencing the smokey cold and frosty nature of the experience, as in “burr, I’m cold.” Either that or it’s a reference to the character in the musical Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and his cold betrayal and subsequent murder of Alexander Hamilton.

The most expensive drink in the galaxy. The Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish has a $5,000 Kaiburr Crystal drink. pic.twitter.com/ZcUp3yt0RI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 29, 2022

As for what is actually in the drink, we don’t know. Disney has not only priced the cocktail at $5000 but has also kept the ingredients of the drink a mystery, which no doubt adds to its allure. We can only assume that it is not blue milk or some dollar store spirit that is being served in the glasses contained in the camtono.

Dubbed “the galaxy’s rarest and most valuable cocktail” the Kaiburr Crystal could have some of the most expensive alcohol in the world within, but you won’t know until you’ve tried it, and for the less experienced of us, you might not even know it then. Of course, there are many drinks in the world that cost thousands, hundreds of thousands, and even millions of dollars, with a planet full of aged whiskey and gold-flaked beverages begging to be called extravagant.

But at the end of the day, the $5000 charge is not for the drink itself. When you buy the Kaiburr Crystal you get a fully-fledged experience, complete with a futuristic out-of-this-world container for the drink, smoke, and assumedly a great time.

There you have it, the most expensive drink in all of Disney. Not many of us will be able to afford to see what it tastes like unless you take out a second mortgage. If you do manage to go aboard the Disney Wish and can afford to buy the Kaiburr Crystal, good luck, enjoy, and may the force be with you!