What is the name of the killer in the ‘Halloween’ movie franchise?

Gather ‘round, ye ghosts, ghouls, goblins, and monsters, for Halloween is finally here and making a huge splash all over the internet. And as captivating as the festivities truly are, it’s evident that some folks aren’t quite as familiar with its horror affiliations.

While black cats and witches are a popular trend throughout this time of the year, it’s worth noting that horror movies are just as enticing when it comes to surfing through channels and deciding what to watch on streaming services. From Leatherface wielding a spine-tingling chainsaw to Freddy Krueger sharpening the edges of his blades-for-fingers, there’s an overabundance of iconic killers stalking their prey in the expansive horror genre.

But as recognizable as villains such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface are to the general public, it’s clear there’s a completely different horror villain who has folks completely intrigued — and that would be the killer from the Halloween movie franchise. But who exactly is he?

What is the name of the killer in Halloween?

Photo via Universal/Blumhouse

For those who aren’t already aware, the iconic killer from the Halloween movie franchise is Michael Myers. First introduced in John Carpenter’s 1978 original, Myers eventually rose to prominence in the horror realm after the lore revealed that he had murdered his older sister when he was only six-years-old. From there, Michael went on to become one of the most ruthless and sinister killers in the entirety of the horror genre.

Since Myers’ first film appearance, the Halloween franchise has since expanded and become a global phenomenon — with Myers eventually being highly recognized as the face of the franchise alongside Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). However, for personal preference, let’s just say he prefers to be called The Shape.