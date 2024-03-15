What is the ‘Shrek 2’ re-release date?

There are few films on this planet with the cult popularity of Shrek. I see you scoffing, searching your brains for an alternate, but a quick perusal of TikTok will prove me right. Shrek is unmatched where Gen-Z is concerned.

Despite its lukewarm initial popularity, Shrek has since become an easy favorite among, in particular, Millennial and Gen-Z viewers. It even inspired a lusty, swamp-themed romance novel based around “Liona” and “Beck,” a human woman and her burly Ogre captor.

The sudden surge in Shrek relevance started years ago, but, while most trends on the internet are fleeting, it never faded. The film series is as popular as ever, and DreamWorks Pictures is clearly looking to capitalize on the film series’ unending hype. The second — and arguably most popular — Shrek film is set to re-release to theaters later this year, giving audiences a fresh chance to witness Shrek 2 on the big screen.

Do we know when Shrek 2 is re-releasing to theaters?

Great news, Ogre-lovers — Shrek 2 has an official theatrical release date, and it’s right around the corner. The hugely popular animated film — which retains an impressive 89% Tomatometer score two decades after its release — starts its renewed theatrical run in the second week of April, just ahead of its twenty year anniversary.

Shrek 2 will return to theaters starting on April 12, 2024, and tickets are already available to purchase. If you’re looking to catch sight of the flick on the big screen, you can head over to Fandango or other ticket-selling sites to snatch up some seats.