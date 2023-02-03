Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Knock at the Cabin.

Knock at the Cabin is new territory for M. Night Shyamalan. The movie is the filmmaker’s first to be adapted from pre-existing material; his first not to feature a signature Shyamalan twist; and his first to star two gay men as the leads.

These firsts have relatively paid off for the 52-year-old director, scoring the movie a fair amount of positive criticism – something that hasn’t happened since 2016. Now, the only thing left to do is make sense of it all.

The film’s supernatural premise is based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. Even though Shyamalan took a fair amount of liberties in his adaptation, he managed to hold onto the spirit of the film, which heavily revolved around four strangers – Leonard (Dave Bautista), Adriane (Abby Quinn), Redmond (Rupert Grint), and Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird) – attempting to convince husbands Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) to willingly sacrifice either themselves or their seven-year-old daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) in order to prevent the apocalypse.

What is the significance of the four strangers and what do they represent?

Upon their arrival, Leonard and his accomplices appear to be regular, ordinary people with distinctly unique personalities. Leonard informs Eric and Andrew that he’s a second-grade teacher and a basketball coach; Adriane tells them she’s a line cook and a mother; Redmond is a Metro worker and reformed criminal; and Sabrina is a nurse.

The four strangers divulge this information to Eric and Andrew in individual monologues in the hopes of building a rapport. That way, they’ll be less inclined to think of them as crazy people. Because in fact, they’re not crazy at all – they are the Four Horsemen of the Apolocapyse.

Each time Eric and Andrew refuse to sacrifice themselves or their daughter Wen, one of the strangers – or should we say horsemen – is brutally murdered by their colleagues, and a plague is then unleashed on humanity. The first stranger to be killed is Redmond, and his death ignites a severe earthquake and a subsequently enormous tsunami that engulfs the west coast of North and South America.

Next to go is Adriane, whose death unleashes disease upon the world, followed by Sabrina whose death causes over 700 airplanes to fall from the sky. Finally, Leonard is the last to sacrifice himself and it is his death that will ultimately engulf the world in fire.

Only after Eric begins to finally accept that the apocalypse is real do we learn why each of these strangers was unique to the other. In the Book of Revelations, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse represent a means of humanity’s end: Conquest, War, Famine, and Death. However, in Knock at the Cabin, Eric interprets them as the four qualities of humanity: Malice, Nurture, Healing, and Guidance.

Redmond’s background as a criminal and a man with a temper makes him the personification of Malice. Adriane’s background as a line cook, lover of food, and a mother makes her the personification of Nurture. Sabrina’s background as a nurse makes her the personification of Healing. And Leonard’s background as a teacher makes him the personification of Guidance.

In the end, each aspect of humanity is wiped away as Eric and Andrew refuse to sacrifice themselves or their daughter and each of the Horsemen is extinguished. However, after every plague is unleashed on the world and Eric and Andrew begin to see the consequences of their actions, in the end, they make the impossible decision to follow through with a sacrifice just as the world begins to crumble around them.

Knock at the Cabin is now playing in theaters.