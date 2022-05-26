What is the Star Wars’ ‘Andor’ Release Date on Disney Plus?

The first trailer for the Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series Andor has dropped and it’s generating plenty of buzz. But a lot of fans want to know — just when does the series drop on Star Wars‘ streaming home service, Disney Plus?

Fans have a wee bit of time to wait, but they won’t be on the edge of their seats too long. The series will make its Disney Plus debut on August 31. Once the series does kick into gear fans will have plenty of time to enjoy it. The series will run for an atypically long twelve episodes on the service. And in another unprecedented move, the series already has another twelve episodes second season in development. It seems like Lucasfilm has a lot to say about Captain Cassian Andor.

The series is known to take place five years before the events of Rogue One and roughly during the same time as the de facto formation of the Rebel Alliance. It is not known whether Andor has already joined the Rebellion at the series outset but it is confirmed that Mon Mothma, a member of the Republic and later Imperial Senate and one of the Alliance’s leaders, will be a principal character in the show and will be portrayed by actress Genevieve O’Reilly, who played the role in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One.

According to Vanity Fair, series writer Tony Gilroy and series star Diego Luna have said the show will have a large ensemble cast and portray Andor’s path to radicalization as well as focusing on parallel storylines such as that of Mothma’s.

Andor will be available for streaming on Disney Plus on August 31.