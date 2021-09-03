What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.

As great as Haddish has it now, things didn’t start off that way. She was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles and endured great hardship when her mother was in a bad car accident, forcing Haddish to become the primary caregiver for herself and her younger siblings. Faced with this sudden responsibility, she discovered that she had a talent for comedy, which she used to amuse her siblings and keep her mother, who was now suffering from schizophrenia, from beating her.

The hardships didn’t stop there. When she was 12, Haddish and her siblings were separated from each other and put into foster care. She was sexually assaulted when she was 17, didn’t have enough money to attend N.Y.U. after being accepted, and spent most of her twenties living in her car. The only positive thing in her life, besides her siblings, was comedy.

After landing a spot on the stand-up comedy competition Who’s Got Jokes?, Haddish landed bit parts on shows like That’s So Raven, My Name is Earl, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She booked a ton of small roles after that, but her biggest one came on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which she acted on for three seasons. She skyrocketed to national fame after being cast in Girls Trip, which critics hailed as “her movie” and exactly the kind of star vehicle that would make her a household name.

From there, she starred in Night School opposite Kevin Hart, Nobody’s Fool with Tika Sumpter, The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Kitchen, Like a Boss, and The Last O.G. opposite Tracy Morgan. Her resume stretches all the way back to 2005, meaning that she put in 12 years of hard work before many people even knew who she was.

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

Haddish’s multitude of film and television credits have nabbed her a net worth of $6 million. In addition to performing on screen, she’s become a successful voiceover talent as well with shows like Tuca & Bertie, Solar Opposites, and The Freak Brothers, as well as parts in video games. She was also the first Black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live and went on to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work.

Haddish currently has 14 projects in the works and, following the passing of the late Carl Reiner, recently filled his seat on the National Comedy Center’s board of directors. There’s absolutely no stopping her, and if it means that she’s going to keep us laughing for years to come, we’re here for it.