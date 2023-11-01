What message is written on Ernesto de la Cruz’s statue in ‘Coco?’

November 1st marks the first day of Dia de Los Muertos, and fans of the tradition unfortunately have a limited selection of films to help indulge the holiday. That said, it’s hard to complain when the limited fare includes Disney and Pixar’s instant classic, Coco.

The vibrant animated adventure is one of the best celebrations of life (and death) a viewer could ask for, and if that final musical number doesn’t leave you an emotional wreck, it might be time to speak to a therapist. On top of the gorgeous visuals and rhythmic beats, it’s also got one of the best villainous twists of all time.

Ernesto de la Cruz is one dastardly musician, and his personal mantra is much more sinister than his simple statue suggests.

What is written on Ernesto de la Cruz’s statue?

Image via Disney/Pixar

“Seize your moment” almost seems like a “Carpe Diem” rip-off at first glance, but the phrase leaves a sour taste in the mouth when it’s applied to Ernesto’s actions in Coco.

Throughout the film, Ernesto talks about his rise to fame, emphasizing how he took control of his own destiny through action. He “seized his moment” time and time again, first by killing his partner, then by stealing his partner’s songs, and then by repeatedly cashing in on his supposedly high moral standing. He even seized his moment to silence Miguel, telling him, “Success doesn’t come for free, Miguel. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to… seize your moment.”

We’re all for practicing what you preach, but maybe don’t take things as seriously as Ernesto de la Cruz does.