What movies are tied for the most Oscar wins? From fantasy to real-life tragedy

More than 90 years after the very first Oscars ceremony launched a time-honored tradition, the Academy Awards remain one of the biggest events of the year.

The celebrated awards program has paid tribute to the vast array of talent scattered across the film landscape via 94, 95, and nearly 96 separate ceremonies. In each, fresh films, directors, actors, and cinematographers are recognized for their contributions to cinema, as adoring fans look on from a distance. The greatest films of the last 90-some years are commemorated via the numerous Oscars they snatched up over the decades, with a few rising far beyond others in terms of recognition.

That’s not to say that an overabundance of movies haven’t been successful in their own right, but a select handful of unforgettable films have etched their name into history as ones with the most wins, and that’s definitely a feat to brag about.

Which movies have the most Oscar wins?

Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Three separate films are tied for the title of “most Oscar wins.” Each of the Academy’s most awarded films comes from a completely different category, which may well serve as an example of the organization’s attempts to keep things on even ground.

Each of the top winners, in addition to coming from different genres, were released in different decades. The first film to win 11 Oscars swept the ceremony in 1960, the second matched it more than 30 years later, and the final won every single award it was nominated for a few years later, in 2004.

Ben-Hur (1959)

The first film to cinch more than a dozen Oscars was Ben-Hur, a religious epic released all the way back in 1959. The William Wyler-directed film starred Charlton Heston — a massive celebrity at the time — alongside Jack Hawkins and Haya Harareet. The film details the trials and tribulations of Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince, after he is betrayed and sold into slavery by a close friend.

It was celebrated at the 32nd Academy Awards for its sound design and the gripping chariot race, taking home an unprecedented 11 awards. It was nominated for 12 — winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Art Direction/Set Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Recording, Best Music, and Best Special Effects.

Titanic (1997)

Nearly four decades later, Titanic matched Ben-Hur in Oscars recognition. The hugely popular disaster film, based on the true story about a ship of the same name, earned the cast and crew high praise from the Academy and viewers alike. James Cameron directed, wrote, co-edited, and produced the film, and clearly poured all the passion he could muster into its every moment. It certainly paid off for the film, which snatched up awards left and right at the 70th Academy Awards.

The film was nominated in 14 categories and won in all but three. The movie took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, Best Original Dramatic Score, and Best Original Song.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

2003’s Return of the King absolutely dazzled everyone who laid eyes on it, despite its separation from the typical award-heavy genres. A fantasy powerhouse that helped redefine how audiences — and filmmakers — approach the genre, Return of the King received high praise for its stunning action sequences, touching ending, and stellar pacing. As the final entry in Peter Jackson‘s Lord of the Rings trilogy, it managed to maintain the momentum of the first two, delivering a satisfying and moving resolution.

All of this was recognized at the 76th Academy Awards, which saw the film win in every single category it was nominated for. It earned 11 wins from 11 nominations, taking home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. It swept nearly every other awards ceremony of the year as well, but none quite so thoroughly as the Oscars.