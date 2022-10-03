The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed that not only does Tenoch Huerta’s Namor have an advantage underwater — owing to being the ruler of the sub-aquatic realm of Talocan — but he may also have the upper hand in the skies, as well. This is due to the fact that Namor, like in the comic books, has winged feet, allowing him to fly. But what could this mean for the action that plays out in the film and will it prove to be a tactical advantage for Namor’s rivalry with Wakanda?

In the first Black Panther film from 2018, the climax of the movie was a giant battle sequence that pitted Wakandans who were loyal to Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger against residents in that same secretive country who backed Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. The result was an epic fight scene that involved some now-notorious computer-generated rhinos but a distinct lack of any aerial combat. Since we know Talocan will most likely be doing battle with Wakanda in Wakanda Forever, owing to director Ryan Coogler not mincing words when it comes to describing Namor as the villain in the film, could this mean the water-dwelling civilization will overwhelm the fictional African nation?

It is true that the Wakandan soldiers — the all-female Dora Milaje and others — do not inherently have flight abilities on an individual basis. However, we saw in the previous movie that Wakanda does have advanced aerial ships so it seems entirely possible that could help level the playing field. What’s more, we saw in the Wakanda Forever trailer that the nation may yet have a secret weapon up their sleeve that does have the ability to fly: Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. With the Stark-tech-infused Ironheart suit fully taking flight in the latest trailer, could this be teasing a possible one-on-one aerial battle between her and Namor?

Image via Marvel Studios

Another reason that Namor’s ability to fly might not necessarily spell Wakanda’s doom immediately is that he may be the only character of his countrymen that can take to the skies. This is due to the fact that in the comic books, Namor is both a mutant and an Atlantean, and the only one in his community that has wings on his ankles and can fly, according to the Marvel Wiki. Since Huerta has previously confirmed Namor will indeed be a mutant in Wakanda Forever — like in the comics — it’s probably safe to assume he will be the only Talocanian endowed with the gift of flight, too.

All of this is adding up to a well-matched battle between civilizations, with Talocan perhaps edging out the competition, just barely, due to their dominion of the ocean. However, as we have seen, Wakanda is not a country that yields to just anyone easily so it will likely be a close battle no matter what the outcome.

We’ll find out what all is in store both under the sea and up in the sky when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters on Nov. 11.