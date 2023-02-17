What song features in the trailer for ‘John Wick 4?’

At long last, the wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 is almost over – and we got a brand new trailer showing off a little bit of everything that we’ve come to expect from the ever-popular action franchise starring Keanu Reeves.

We got plenty of gunplay, hand-to-hand combat, cryptic lines of dialogue from both familiar faces and newcomers to the series, a new canine companion for the titular hitman, and above all else, plenty of well-executed gratuitous violence. After leaving us on that insane cliffhanger almost four years ago, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the titular hitman-on-the-run as he deals with the biggest bounty he has ever had on his head.

Even though the wait is only a little more than a month, that new trailer has gotten us more excited than ever. The soundtrack in particular, which underscored every brutal blow was more than enough to get us riled up. If you’re looking to play it on a loop over and over, here’s what you should be searching for on your music streaming service of choice.

John Wick: Chapter 4 final trailer song

The song used in the trailer is “Got Ur Self A…” by Nas, albeit mixed with a whole lot of auditory action movie trailer staples like intermittently booming drums, bass drops and rhythmic gun cocking which line up nicely with every blow landed and gunshot fired. Given that the trailer opens with a radio MC dedicating the tune to Wick, there’s a good chance we can expect the unabridged song during the movie without all of the extra Hollywood fluff.

“Got Ur Self A…” came out in 2001, and is a pretty fitting song to hype the movie up, because as we all know by now, once John is able to get his hands on a gun, whoever crosses his path is pretty much doomed. Seeing as he has famously killed with nothing more or less than a pencil in the past, a firearm truly makes the man unstoppable.

John Wick will get himself a gun when John Wick: Chapter 4 releases in theaters on March 24, 2023.