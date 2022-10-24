What song is that in the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ teaser trailer?

A teaser trailer for the third film in the MCU’s Ant-Man franchise dropped on Oct. 24, ramping up excitement for the 2023 film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on Feb. 17, 2023, and anticipation for the film has been on a sharp rise in recent months. Fans were riled into a near-frenzy with the release of the film’s official teaser trailer, which dropped just enough hints about the upcoming film to make the four-month wait feel like a lifetime. Even the music in the 2 minute 19 second trailer is sending thrills through the fandom, as they look forward to phase five’s debut in Quantumania.

The song from Quantumania‘s trailer

The Quantumania teaser gives viewers a bare, but thrilling, glimpse at what they can expect from the very first film in the MCU’s phase five. The film will see Kang the Conqueror properly enter the MCU fold, and looks set to bring Cassie Lang into the story as a primary character. This could perfectly poise her — as we’ve said time and again here at We Got This Covered — for the launch of a Young Avengers project.

The music soundtracking the teaser fits its tone perfectly, and quickly prompted questions among viewers. The surreal track will sound familiar to many, but a stylized remixing separates it just enough from the original to spark confusion. The song is a modern reworking of an immortal classic by the one and only Elton John. The song takes his 1973 classic and blends it with dreamlike, synthesized tones to perfectly match the mind-bending visuals of the quantum realm. The original song, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” remains one of John’s most popular releases.

You won’t find the exact version of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” online that you’re hearing in the trailer, but if you’d like a taste of the original, it’s streamable on all the major services.