What the heck happened to Owen Wilson’s nose?

Owen Wilson is a man of many talents. The actor, screenwriter, and producer has worn countless hats over the course of his illustrious career, which has spanned more than two decades. The Texas-born entertainer has portrayed and voiced some of the most notable characters in Hollywood, all the while doing so with an unmistakable charm and charisma that’s bound to make us say, “Wow!”

That level of fame makes Wilson one of entertainment’s most identifiable faces, but it isn’t just the characters he’s played that have made the Wedding Crashers star so noticeable. His unique sense of style and aesthetic only add to the character that is Owen Wilson, not to mention his shaggy blonde hair, clean-cut face, and of course the one feature that you can’t miss: his nose. Over time, Wilson’s famous schnoz has become just as recognizable as he is.

With his latest spike in popularity attributed to his portrayal of Mobius on the Disney Plus series Loki and his reunion with longtime friend and collaborator Wes Anderson on the film The French Dispatch, Wilson seems to be going through another renaissance period.

Wilson’s recent notoriety begs the ultimate question: what happened to his nose? The actor has been quite coy over the years regarding the story of how his famous honker got to be so famous⏤or so broken. However, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2001, the Zoolander leading man detailed how his nose was busted up not once, but twice.

The first break came during a schoolyard fight at his alma mater, St. Mark’s High School, in Texas. The second occurred while playing football with some friends during his grade school days. There’s no doubt that those two instances cemented Wilson’s crooked beak as his most distinguishing feature. But according to him, it’s nothing to write home about.

Here’s what he had to say regarding his prestigious sniffer.

“You know, probably my nose wouldn’t have been that great even if it hadn’t been broken.”

Although the point of the tweet is much more profound, take a look at the collage Wilson posted. It clearly showcases how his nose has changed over the years.

Be thankful for everybody in your life,good and bad,past and present.They all made you the person that you are today pic.twitter.com/BHZmlAlZZW — Owen Wilson (@owenwilson1) November 21, 2015

It’s safe to say that Owen Wilson and, more importantly, his nose, aren’t going anywhere. Calm, cool, and collected, he’s the type of down-to-earth entertainer the world needs right now. His nose is just a bonus.