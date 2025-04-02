What was Val Kilmer’s cause of death?

One of the most underrated Batman actors, an all-around magnetic screen presence, and central feature of some of the most iconic movies of the 80s and 90s has passed away. Yup, sadly we’re talking Val Kilmer, who died on Apr. 1, 2025, at age 65. He leaves behind an enviable filmography studded with several all-time classics.

Born on Dec. 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, Kilmer made waves as Iceman in Top Gun and as Jim Morrison in The Doors. He also made headlines for other reasons during the frankly bonkers-sounding shoot for The Island of Dr. Moreau, where he clashed on set with just about everybody and developed an unfortunate reputation as difficult to work with, a label he’d find hard to shake following clashes with other directors.

But for comic fans, it’s his turn as the Dark Knight in 1995’s Batman Forever that he’ll be most fondly remembered for. This was his sole turn in the batsuit, though the darker and more intense aspects of his Bruce Wayne were sadly left on the cutting room floor. Fans widely consider him as playing one of the best Bruce Waynes to date, though perhaps not the best Batman.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, limiting his acting opportunities. However, he made a triumphant return as Iceman in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, with a performance that didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.

His cause of death

Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes confirmed to The New York Times that his cause of death with pneumonia. While we don’t have much more information than that, this was almost certainly connected to his multiple throat and trachea surgeries that left him relying on a feeding tube to eat.

It’s worth underlining that Kilmer survived cancer. In 2020, he confirmed he’d been cancer-free since 2016, but it’s safe to say the horrible condition took its toll. Fortunately, his final moments sound as peaceful a death as you could hope for, as his daughter revealed that Kilmer died surrounded by his family and friends.

Kilmer summarized his career in Val, a 2021 documentary about his life, saying: I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. And I am blessed.” So RIP to one of the greats. Val Kilmer, you will be missed.

