What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.

This includes the popular 2012 drama Ripper Street which will be removed on September 7th. Ripper Street follows a group of detectives in late 1800s London who try to stop a new Jack The Ripper rampage. Also leaving will be popular historical horror drama Penny Dreadful which will depart Netflix on September 16th. Penny Dreadful featured many classic gothic horror characters interacting and working together to solve a series of strange mysteries.

Cult-classic movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will also be vanishing on September 15th. This 2010 movie was an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O’Malley comic that saw Michael Cera play Scott Pilgrim, a slacker musician who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. However, Scott soon learns that Ramona’s seven evil exes are unhappy about Ramona dating a new guy. The movie didn’t do amazingly well in theaters, but it quickly developed a dedicated fandom and became one of Michael Cera’s most famous roles.

September 30th sees the most significant removal of shows, with over 20 titles leaving the service. This includes most of the Star Trek franchise with the original series, Star Trek: Enterprise and Star Trek: Voyager, boldly going off Netflix. Also leaving will be several big-name films. This includes the Austin Powers franchise, horror movie Insidious, and the first two Kung-Fu Panda movies.

Critically acclaimed movie The Queen will also be bidding a royal farewell to Netflix on the 30th. This 2006 movie stars Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II. This stunning biopic pleased both viewers and critics when it was released, and it received praise for its beautiful cinematography.

One of the most surprising losses is Karate Kid 1, 2, and 3 on September 30th. The famous martial arts series has been running since 1984, and Netflix is currently the exclusive home of the drama spin-off Cobra Kai. Because of this, many expected the platform to hold onto the original films to support that series.

As Netflix continues to pivot to home-grown original content and while new streaming services continue to appear, we will continue to see these large lists every month as shows jump from service to service. While this list does feature many popular titles, Netflix still has a lot to offer viewers.

Complete List Of Titles Leaving Netflix In September

By the end of September 15th, Netflix will have said goodbye to Kicking and Screaming, Midnight Special, Ripper Street, Turbo, I’m Sorry, Pawn Stars, Angry Birds, As Above, So Below, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Then, between September 16th and September 29th, Penny Dreadful, Beauty & the Beast, and The Grandmaster will be leaving the service.

Finally, on September 30th, the following will also leave Netflix. Air Force One, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Boogie Nights, Cradle 2 the Grave, Evil, Fools Rush In, Insidious, The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III, Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, No Strings Attached, The Pianist, Prom Night, The Queen, Star Trek, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek, Star Trek: Voyager, The Unicorn, and Why Do Fools Fall in Love.