What’s new on HBO and HBO Max December 2021

‘Tis the season to be jolly and indulge in all the Christmas movie watching you can handle. Of course, if the feel-good and warm fuzzy movies aren’t exactly your type, there are plenty of other gifts waiting for us.

So if you’re not exactly ready for sitting around the Christmas tree in a room littered with holiday decor and drinking hot cocoa out of your favorite Elf mug, we get it — but you’ll totally find us that way until January.

HBO and HBO Max has plenty in the shows and films on the December lineup. From action thrillers to holiday comedies and everything in between, you won’t have a problem finding a classic or a new favorite.

Fans are thrilled with big-name releases like And Just Like That — a new chapter for Sex and the City and Matrix Resurrections. The season 1 finale of Gossip Girl will also hit HBO Max in December and the sweet new animated comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Here’s everything you can stream on HBO and HBO Max this December.

Released December 1

12 Strong

20 Feet from Stardom

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder

All I See Is You

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man

Blade II

Bolero

Breakdown

Changing Lanes

Chicago

Cloud Atlas

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Days of Thunder

Dragged Across Concrete

Enough Said

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Frontera

The Good Doctor

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Interview with the Vampire

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The Italian Job

Jack The Giant Slayer

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

The Lawnmower Man

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace

Limbo

Little Monsters

The Mask

Max Steel

Miss Congeniality

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms

The Muppets Take Manhattan

No Country For Old Men

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Pulse

R.I.P.D.

Rubber

Runner Runner

Se7en

Shark Night

Surrogates

Troll Hunter

The Truman Show

Two For The Money

Two Lovers

Viva

War On Everyone

The Wedding Singer

The Wolfpack

World’s Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew!

Released December 2

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Released December 3

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena

Released December 4

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready

Released December 5

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

Released December 6

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Released December 7

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released December 9

A Thousand Fangs

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Released December 10

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

Released December 12

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Released December 14

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Released December 15

What’s New Scooby-Doo?

Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021

Released December 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el ultimo adios), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station 11, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Released December 17

A Forbidden Orange, Max Original Premiere

Released December 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

Released December 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

Released December 22

After the Sunset

The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere

Released December 23

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad

Released December 24

Black Jesus

Released December 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

Released December 30

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

Released December 31

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

What are you most excited to see this December on HBO and HBO Max this December? Let’s talk about it.