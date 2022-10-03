Trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are trickling out, and ramping up excitement for the upcoming Marvel release.

The latest trailer provides the clearest look yet at the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, and the film appears poised to live up to its predecessor. Hints toward several thrilling inclusions, like Ironheart, Namor, and the Mesoamerican diety Kukulkan indicate that the film will be broad in scope, tying in a number of Marvel mainstays and shifting the focus of the MCU’s phase four. As the final phase four film, Wakanda Forever will likely tie up the myriad of phase four stories and set the stage for phase five.

A huge number of questions continue to swirl around the film, with fans engaging in endless debate about the identity of the next Black Panther, the tie-in of Namor, and the implications of several key scenes featured in trailers. The movie looks like a worthy conclusion to phase four, which has seen several releases fall a bit flat, elevating the phase and polishing it off with a bang. Excitement around the film has been ramping up over the last several days, as fans turn their gazes to the film’s early November release. The sequel’s official release date is just over a month away, leaving people with mere weeks to snatch up tickets and cement their plans for opening night. Here’s when tickets for the highly-anticipated film are set to go on sale, and a few places where you can track them down.

When do tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever go on sale?

Tickets for Wakanda Forever are already on sale in the U.S. and UK, so fans with an eye on opening night should be quick about tracking one down. Viewers in the U.S. can track advance tickets down from a variety on online sources, including Fandango, MovieTickets.com, and AMC. Ticket prices are sure to vary based on location, but typical prices should fall between $8 and $15, depending on area. Other options for purchasing tickets in the U.S. are offered by Atom Tickets, Cineplex, and Cinemark, per Tech Advisor.

In the UK, there are likewise a myriad of places from which fans can purchase tickets. Users looking to secure Wakanda Forever tickets in advance can peruse sites like Odeon, Cineworld, and Vue, or go straight to the source with sites like Empire and Showcase Cinemas. Several other sites, including those for Everyman Cinema and Picturehouse, also offer up advance tickets, but they’re likely going fast. Wakanda Forever is one of the MCU’s most anticipated films of the year, so the first few nights are all but guaranteed to be crowded. By purchasing tickets in advance, viewers can hopefully secure good seats and guaranteed spots in the theater on opening night.

Wakanda Forever is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.