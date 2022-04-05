Benedict Cumberbatch is back once more as Doctor Stephen Strange, master of the mystic arts, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film is Marvel’s first theatrical release in 2022 following on from the incredibly successful Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021. The movie will explore the ramifications of the spell that Strange cast in No Way Home that led to the multiverse being introduced on the big screen.

Audiences have already seen the multiverse appear in Marvel Disney+ shows Loki, What If…? and very subtly in WandaVision, and these storylines and plot points would seem to be continued and examined in the upcoming release, in particular progressing the character of Wanda who is set to play a large role opposite Strange.

Tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are set to go on sale exactly one month before it is released in cinemas on May 6th, meaning tickets will be available to purchase on April 6th, at exactly 6:00am PT.

The fate of the Multiverse awaits. Tickets for Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness go on sale April 6. Experience it only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/YTSGIt6ZZp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2022

Marvel execs are no doubt looking for another smash hit with their first cinematic outing of the year, and an ambitious one at that. They have been building up audience anticipation since the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home back in December which was followed up by a trailer released during the Super Bowl that included the voice of Sir Patrick Stewart, most likely as Charles Xavier, a role we thought the actor had closed the door on. The trailer includes so many “blink and you miss them” moments that have had the internet abuzz with fan theories and speculations as to any hidden plot points or character reveals.

All will be fully revealed when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in theatres on May 6th.