When Does Home Sweet Home Alone Premiere On Disney Plus?

Holiday decor fills the aisles of your favorite department stores, soft Christmas favorites play on the radio at your local coffee shop, and that whole sunset-at-5:30 thing is happening once again. The holiday season is officially upon us, and if we’re being honest, we’ve been ready for Christmas since Nov. 1.

The glow of Christmas lights, the warmth of the holiday season, and time spent with friends and loved ones are some of the many reasons why we enjoy this time of year. Another is that we can’t get enough holiday-themed movies, and Disney Plus is about to premiere a new film, Home Sweet Home Alone, in an attempt to bring a healthy dose of nostalgic goodness to viewers everywhere.

Along with its sequels, Home Alone is one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time, and Disney is putting a fresh spin on the beloved original with Home Sweet Home Alone. Both films focus on a child being left behind while his family embarks on a holiday trip, but this time around, there’s a new spin on what happens next.

The synopsis for the movie is as follows:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.”

When can you see the must-watch family film this holiday season? Disney Plus is premiering Home Sweet Home Alone on Nov. 12 as part of its Disney Plus Day lineup. This is one new chapter in the Home Alone franchise you won’t want to miss!